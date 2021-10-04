How And Where to Watch Redo of Healer Anime Online?

This loved-by-everyone series is set in a fictional world where people coexist with wizards, demons, and monsters.

‘Redo of Healer’, also known as ‘Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi’ or simply, ‘Kaiyari’ is about an oppressed and exploited healing magician who journeys back in time to redo his life and get revenge on those who wronged him.

Keyaru is a healer who is frequently abandoned by fellow adventurers and individuals who have benefited from him. He is a healer who recognizes that his power to heal also prohibits him from fighting alone, which causes him to suffer.

He is continually enslaved and tormented by others. Eventually, he discovers that healing magic is probably the strongest type of magic after being oppressed his entire life.

He completely activates his power and chooses to seek vengeance on those who tormented and humiliated him. Keyaru travels back in time four years and resolves to repair the wrongs in his manner.

It’s based on Rui Tsukiyo’s vindication-themed fantasy light novel series. In terms of content, the dark fantasy series is expected to be extremely divisive.

Redo Of Healer (BluRay/DVD) sold 3k copies already and rising #redoofhealer #回復術士のやり直し pic.twitter.com/ffjhCClPIE — Sowanoo ( 山脈 ) (@akkaba_o) March 29, 2021

The anime series is already making a stir on social media, but how can fans all around the world watch it online? We’ve got your back because here’s everything you need to know.

Where to Watch ‘Redo of Healer’ Online?

So, where can you find Redo of Healer to watch? This anime is now available for streaming in the United States on HIDIVE. It’s an online anime streaming service that lets you watch a variety of popular anime series for a fee.

HIDIVE has a monthly subscription that costs $4.99 per month and an annual plan that costs $47.99. In addition, VRV subscribers may see episodes of Redo of Healer. The Redo of Healer is accessible on the anime streaming site ANIPLUS in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

However, HULU, Netflix, and Amazon Prime do not have this exciting anime show. There’s also no word on when Crunchyroll subscribers will be able to view Redo of Healer online.

Following the completion of season 1 on HIDIVE, the anime is more likely to release on Amazon Prime Video or Hulu. However, neither platform has announced any intentions to make the series available as of now.

If additional information about the streaming of Redo of Healer is confirmed by HIDIVE, Crunchyroll, Funimation, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, or another legal outlet, you will be updated. Don’t worry.