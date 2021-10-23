How to Watch 2021 F1 US Grand Prix Live Stream from Anywhere for Free?

We lost out on Ring of the Americas in 2020, but F1 is returning to the United States this season with wide arms. The smart bet would be on Hamilton or, at the absolute least, a Merc. But when does everything ever go according to plan?

All you have to do is follow our instructions to live streaming F1 and you’ll be able to watch the 2021 US Grand Prix online from wherever you may be, even for free!

As a Mercedes heartland, the US Grand Prix appears to be a banker for Hamilton and co, with the Wolff pack winning 5 of the last six visits to Austin.

Nevertheless, being six points behind Max Verstappen within the rankings will lead to tensions on the Brit, as well as any slip-up would likely be exploited zealously by the Dutchman.

Sir Lewis will be hungry for success following a disappointing fifth-place result in Turkey a few weeks ago, so it will be fascinating to watch how strongly the team works or needs to push to hit position and remain there.

According to reports, the grid will be saved from any type of adverse weather, which means there would be far less risk of any tire-related turmoil.

F1 US Grand Prix 2021 Schedule

Practice 1 – Friday, October 22 at 5.30pm BST / 6.30pm CEST / 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT

Practice 2 – Friday, October 22 at 9pm BST / 10pm CEST / 4pm ET / 1pm PT

Practice 3 – Saturday, October 23 at 7pm BST / 8pm CEST / 2pm ET / 11am PT

Qualifying – Saturday, October 23 at 10pm BST / 11pm CEST / 5pm ET / 2am PT

US GP 2021 – Sunday, October 24 at 8pm BST / 9pm CEST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT

How to Watch 2021 US Grand Prix F1 Live Stream?

This week, US audiences are fortunate, as ABC is giving a free broadcast of the United States Grand Prix on Sunday. To begin watching, simply turn on your television or go to the ABC website.

If you live outside of the United States and want to see the US F1 for free on ABC, then the best chance is to use a good VPN. Simply adjust your server to the United States, then go to the ABC website and watch.

If you wish to watch the practice sessions and qualifying, ESPN is the place to go. It’s ideal for die-hards because it covers every session in detail. If you have that as part of your cable plan, you’ll be able to witness the game live on the ESPN site.

Otherwise, signing up for Sling Orange is your best bet. New users pay just $10 in their first month, which rebills at $35 in subsequent months.

FuboTV, on the other hand, is a more comprehensive end-to-end cable substitution service that delivers ESPN, ABC, more than 120 additional channels on plans beginning at $64.99 per month.

And, as previously said, if all you truly care about is the world’s greatest motorsport, you may opt to try F1 TV and its free trial.

Good luck on streaming it live!

