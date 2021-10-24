How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live?

The El-Clasico football championship is just like a festival to all the football fans. The 2021-22 championship is here and the fans are eager to live stream all the matches and support their favourite team.

The tournament’s excitement is in the air and the most anticipated match of Barcelona vs Real Madrid is set to be played on 24th October. The match will be played in Barcelona and here, we will be telling you how you can live stream the match from any corner of the world.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Clearly both the teams carry the best of fan following among other football teams and the clash between the two is like a treat to all the fans. The La-Liga match between these two will be played in Camp Nou in Barcelona and will be streamed live for all of us.

This will be the first Clasico of Barcelona after the departure of Messi and frankly, the team has been struggling since then. The team didn’t start very well but made a very good comeback after securing two continuous victories against the Valencia and Dynamo Kyiv. These victories saved the team from reaching to the edge of elimination.

Madrid’s performance, however, was pretty well in the beginning and won the initial matches. But lost a few last matches. The team is now in the third position with a lead of 3 points from Barcelona, which is in the seventh position.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid, 2021 El Clasico: Predicted lineups https://t.co/5CdRRsFgyr pic.twitter.com/SgOZRDTrGm — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) October 23, 2021

How to live stream the match?

The craze of football is everywhere and so are its fans. But, not all of us can go to stadium to witness the match. Hence, we have suitable arrangements to live stream the match from anywhere. How one can live stream the match from various countries is shown below:

In USA

The fans in USA are can live stream the match on ESPN+. The subscription to the same is pretty much affordable and comes for just 6.99 dollars for a month. The match can be streamed in android phone and iphone or even in PS4 and PS5.

In Canada

Canadian fans, with a cable connection, can live stream the match on TSN1 on their TV sets. And the digital users can use TSN Direct streaming platform. The subscription of TSN Direct costs around 19.99 dollars per month.

In India

Barcelona vs Real Madrid will be broadcasted on MTV for all the cable TV users. And the ones willing to go for OTT platform, can stream the match on Voot.

In UK

The viewers in UK can either go for Premier Sports or the LaLiga TV channels available there. The subscription to LaLiga TV channels begins from 7.99 euros for a month and then, you can easily stream on Sky or via Premier player.

In Australia

The Australian fans can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid on Beln sports connect. The membership will cost around 19.99 dollars per month. The fans may either go for Kayo TV, which has all the Beln sports content and is available for 25 Australian dollars for a month.

These all are the most convenient and popular streaming services across the globe. Although, if the viewers are not comfortable with these, they may surely go for the VPN services. The match is all set to be streamed and so are the fans to enjoy the match.