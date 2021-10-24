How to watch T20 World Cup 2021 in USA?

The much awaited cricket tournament, the T20 Men’s International 2021 has already been started and is witnessing a tough competition between all the participating teams. The tournament is being played in Dubai and Oman. Due to the Covid restrictions, not every Cricket fan can experience the match in the stadium.

Don’t worry, suitable arrangements are made for all the die-hard Cricket fans to live stream the matches from any part of the world. In this article, we will be talking about how the Cricket fans in USA can easily live stream the great tournament.

How to watch T20 World Cup in USA

The T20 world cup began from 17th October, 2021 with the opening match of Guinea vs Oman. The tournament is being played, smoothly, in Dubai and the fans are showering their love and dedication towards the same.

The authorities have tried their best to provide the live streaming facility of all the matches in any corner of the world. The most popular and suitable OTT platform is Disney+ Hotstar, which has official rights of live streaming.

But, the concern is USA is that Hotstar discontinued it’s services there from 1st of September. Another concern of the live streaming of matches is that the sport is not much popular in the country and the native people show more interest in football, basketball and soccer.

The Cricket fans in USA must not worry as we are here to dictate you in every step of live streaming T20 World Cup.

Streaming partners of the T20 World Cup in USA

Earlier, Hotstar was a very good option in USA for the streaming of both, sports content and entertainment stuff. From 1st September, the sports streaming rights have been given to ESPN and Hulu is streaming all the channels of entertainment.

ESPN Plus

The fans of Cricket in USA can live stream all the sports content on the ESPN+ streaming platform. The platform is jointly owned by Disney and Hearst communications.

All the IPL matches were also streamed live on ESPN+ and now, the T20 World Cup is also streaming on it. The matches are available in both Hindi and English languages. All the fans residing in USA can watch the tournament after subscribing to the platform for a small charge. The monthly subscription is available for as less as 6.99 dollars per month and an yearly subscription for 69.99 dollars.

Willow TV

Another great platform to live stream the T20 tournament is Willow TV. The service is owned by Times Internet Limited and is a great leader in match streaming. The platform provides smooth live streaming of the T20 matches along with features like replay, pause and expert analysis.

The Willow TV also has the feature of Chromecast. Thus, one can easily shift from a small mobile screen to his TV screen. The subscription to the service is very affordable and comes for only 9.99 dollars per month.

IND vs AUS, PAK vs WI, SL vs BAN these are just few of the gigantic matches set up for this tournament. The fans can’t keep their excitement to witness the thrill and adventure. Above, we have mentioned how we can live stream the matches in USA. The joy of the tournament is in the air and the fans are loving it.