Impeachment: American Crime Story Season 3 Critic’s Ending Explained?

American Crime Story proved to be the gold mine of the writer. Ryan Murphy has gained huge profit and respect from this creation. The first season gave him the most glorious time.

Recently Impeachment: American Crime Story’s final episode was out and it was all about wilderness. People find the plot of season 3 quite interesting. As the storyline promised a glance of an affair between a married president and an intern. But at the end of the story delivered a sharp message about scorned women and the division of classes in the country.



The finale of the season was telecasted in FX and it clearly shows the destiny of Paula Jones, Hillary Clinton, and Monica Lewinsky is dependent on their social class. Linda Tripp is a divorced bureaucrat with a grinding personality and exceptional appearance who receives the most criticism from the peer group. It focuses on the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal that occupied minds, headlines, and the representative much for 1998.



The drama opens in the year 1998 which leads her to the FBI to Beanie Feldstein (Monica) and also takes her away from the hotel for asking a few questions. Paula Jones investigated her. The crime drama then moves back to 1993 where the suicide of Vince took place. Tripp who died last year – it is rightly said that you need to have strong feelings if you want to watch impeachment. As the creators have cruelly treated their characters in a cruel manner. Her snacking dismal microwaved meals are shown at every moment in the series. She is depicted as the unfulfilled middle age who surely lies for every girl who doesn’t bother to bring light and sweetness to all while she has the chance.



Last but not least Impeachment offers us the chance to get a glimpse of historical moments and also gives us the chance to look at ourselves. It gives us the lenses through which we can peep to those epic historical moments. This is the topmost creation of Murphy and he is gaining a lot of fame due to this. Making Tripp the main character of the season also sidesteps a lot of potential but as sheer entertainment. Now the season 4 is in progress and we all are waiting for the final release date. We all are excited for more crime drama from Murphy.