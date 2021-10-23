IND vs PAK: Can Pakistan Beat India In Their First T20 World Cup 2021 Match?

With their past, India and Pakistan will meet one other in the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 phases, and it is predicted to be a nail-biter.

Because of the political concerns between both the nations, India and Pakistan haven’t played any bilateral series, so they’ll only be facing each other in major events, which makes it all the more exciting.

India has still never lost against Pakistan in a World Cup match, with a score of 12-0 in the advantage of the Indians.

The previous match between these opposite wings was during the 2019 World Cup, where India strolled to victory to continue their World Cup-winning record over Pakistan.

3 Reasons Why Pakistan Can Defeat India in T20 World Cup 2021

Here are three reasons why Pakistan can defeat India during their first T20 World Cup encounter in 2021.

1. Pakistan’s Great Bowling Team

Pakistan does have a solid fast bowling squad, and left-arm seamers are plentiful in the team.

The main weakness India has had for a great many years is a shortage of left-arm seamers, so they would not have faced excellent left-arm seamers.

Despite the fact that India has Lukman Meriwala as a net spinner, it will be a different deal at the crease.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have struggled against approaching deliveries, and Shaheen Shah Afridi often loves to bounce it back to the right-handers.

Imad Wasim has indeed been brilliant with the new ball, and Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf provide variation as the 2nd and 3rd seamers.

Shadab Khan’s leg spinners may be successful, while Mohammad Hafeez can be a valuable spin alternative. Overall, Pakistan has touched all of the bases when it comes to bowling.

2. Lack Of A High-Quality Sixth Bowling Alternative In Indian Team

Hardik Pandya hasn’t even been bowling recently, which has left a lot of gaps in the Indian team’s squad arrangement.

The top five batsmen in India’s batting lineup do not bowl much, thus Hardik Pandya, at sixth position, was selected as a finisher and a seam bowling alternative who can be highly efficient with the ball.

Hardik Pandya has already been struggling with fitness concerns recently, and as a result, he is still not bowling, which has hampered India’s bowling attack.

With only 5 bowlers, Pakistan will likely target 1 or 2 two bowlers from the Indian team. Despite Virat Kohli turning his arm over during the warm-up match, India will not have a great six option, and it may come crashing down.

3. Fakhar Zaman’s Outstanding Performance

Fakhar Zaman was among the factors behind Pakistan defeating India in the 2017 Champions Trophy, that he’s been in tremendous form recently as the T20 World Cup 2021 approaches.

During the first warm-up match, he struck an undefeated 46 off 24 balls and followed it up with yet another 52 off 28 balls in the next warm-up match.

With his capacity to take on bowlers in the middle innings, he may be a game-changer for Pakistan, and India is quite unlikely to put R Ashwin in the playing XI, making his appeal simple. He has the potential to be the impactful player Pakistan requires at the top of the lineup.

Who do you think is going to win the match? Let us know in the comments section below.

