International Emmy Awards 2021 – List of Nominees

On September 23, the nominees for the International Emmy Honors 2021 were revealed, and India received three nominations for the prestigious international awards.

Sushmita Sen’s ‘Aarya’, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Vir Das have all been nominated for the International Emmy Awards 2021. The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences revealed the whole list. A record-breaking 24 nations are represented by 44 nominees in 11 categories. Let’s have a look at the nominees and then see what Indian stars have to say about being nominated.

International Emmy Awards 2021 – Nominees:

1. Drama Series

Arya

Tehran

There She Goes – Season 2

El Presidente

2. Short-Form Series

Beirut 6:07

INSiDE

Diário de Um Confinado

Gente Hablando [People Talking] – Season 2

3. TV Movie / Mini-Series

Des

Atlantic Crossing

Todas As Mulheres do Mundo (All the Women in the World)

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

4. Comedy

Motherland: Christmas Special

Vir Das: For India

Call my Agent – Season 4

Promesas de Campaña [Campaign Promises]

5. Best Performance By An Actor

Nawazuddin Siddique in Serious Men

David Tennant in Des

Christian Tappán in El Robo del Siglo (The Great Heist)

Roy Nik in Normali

6. Best Performance By An Actress

Menna Shalaby in Every Week Has a Friday

Valeria Betucelli in El Cuaderno de Tomy

Haley Squires in Adult Material

Ane Garabain in Patria

7. Arts Programming

Kubrick By Kubrick

Nakamura-ya family 2020 Mattemashita! Kankuro Shichinosuke Shiren to Kassai no Makuake SP [Kabuki Actors’ Anguish – Is Entertainment Nonessential?]

Romeo and Juliet: Beyond Words

Emicida – Amarelo: E Tudo Para Ontem [Emicida – Amarelo: It’s All For Yesterday]

8. Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

Covid 19 Adaptarnos O Morir

21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards®

Premio Lo Nuestro 2020

A Tiny Audience

What do Indian celebrities have to say about it?

For his Netflix India film Serious Men, Siddiqui has received a nomination in the best actor category. He will compete against David Tennant, a British actor, as well as Israeli actor Roy Nik and Colombian actor Christian Tappan.

Take a look at Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s tweet:

Das’ Netflix India comedy special Vir Das for India, along with famous French show Call My Agent, UK’s Motherland: Christmas Special, and Colombian series Promesas de Campana, has been nominated in the comedy category.

The comedian expressed his gratitude for being nominated for an International Emmy Award on Twitter:

After Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vir Das, it’s time for Sushmita Sen to celebrate, as her online series Aarya has been nominated for the 221 International Emmy Awards in the category of best drama series. The actress shared the news on social media, retweeting a message from Disney+Hotstar’s official account.

Here’s the post:

The winners of the 2021 International Emmy Awards will be announced on November 22 in New York by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

With Richie Mehta’s Delhi Crime, India won the prize for the best drama series last year. Sacred Games and Inside Edge have both been nominated in the past.

