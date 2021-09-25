International Emmy Awards 2021 – List of Nominees

On September 23, the nominees for the International Emmy Honors 2021 were revealed, and India received three nominations for the prestigious international awards.
Sushmita Sen’s ‘Aarya’, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Vir Das have all been nominated for the International Emmy Awards 2021. The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences revealed the whole list. A record-breaking 24 nations are represented by 44 nominees in 11 categories. Let’s have a look at the nominees and then see what Indian stars have to say about being nominated.
International Emmy Awards 2021 – Nominees:
1. Drama Series
- Arya
- Tehran
- There She Goes – Season 2
- El Presidente
2. Short-Form Series
- Beirut 6:07
- INSiDE
- Diário de Um Confinado
- Gente Hablando [People Talking] – Season 2
3. TV Movie / Mini-Series
- Des
- Atlantic Crossing
- Todas As Mulheres do Mundo (All the Women in the World)
- It’s Okay to Not Be Okay
4. Comedy
-
Motherland: Christmas Special
- Vir Das: For India
- Call my Agent – Season 4
- Promesas de Campaña [Campaign Promises]
5. Best Performance By An Actor
- Nawazuddin Siddique in Serious Men
- David Tennant in Des
- Christian Tappán in El Robo del Siglo (The Great Heist)
- Roy Nik in Normali
6. Best Performance By An Actress
- Menna Shalaby in Every Week Has a Friday
- Valeria Betucelli in El Cuaderno de Tomy
- Haley Squires in Adult Material
- Ane Garabain in Patria
7. Arts Programming
- Kubrick By Kubrick
-
Nakamura-ya family 2020 Mattemashita! Kankuro Shichinosuke Shiren to Kassai no Makuake SP [Kabuki Actors’ Anguish – Is Entertainment Nonessential?]
- Romeo and Juliet: Beyond Words
- Emicida – Amarelo: E Tudo Para Ontem [Emicida – Amarelo: It’s All For Yesterday]
8. Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program
- Covid 19 Adaptarnos O Morir
- 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards®
- Premio Lo Nuestro 2020
- A Tiny Audience
What do Indian celebrities have to say about it?
For his Netflix India film Serious Men, Siddiqui has received a nomination in the best actor category. He will compete against David Tennant, a British actor, as well as Israeli actor Roy Nik and Colombian actor Christian Tappan.
Take a look at Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s tweet:
Wow !!!!#SeriousMen has got me a nomination for the prestigious #InternationalEmmyAwards in the Best Actor category
Congratulations Team #SeriousMen
Director @IAmSudhirMishra @sejtherage #BhaveshMandalia @manujosephsan & last but not the least @NetflixIndia @netflix @iemmys pic.twitter.com/mSbWjZnRkm
— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) September 23, 2021
Das’ Netflix India comedy special Vir Das for India, along with famous French show Call My Agent, UK’s Motherland: Christmas Special, and Colombian series Promesas de Campana, has been nominated in the comedy category.
The comedian expressed his gratitude for being nominated for an International Emmy Award on Twitter:
Um…I think I just got nominated at the #InternationalEmmyAwards @TheWeirdass@iemmys
#VirDasForIndia
I…uh…holy shit. Thank you 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZvfkFnWTXn
— Vir Das (@thevirdas) September 23, 2021
After Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vir Das, it’s time for Sushmita Sen to celebrate, as her online series Aarya has been nominated for the 221 International Emmy Awards in the category of best drama series. The actress shared the news on social media, retweeting a message from Disney+Hotstar’s official account.
Here’s the post:
We are family🎶😄❤️ #roar @DisneyplusHSVIP #Congratulations #Aarya 🤗❤️💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻❤️ https://t.co/MIDzUrCm4O
— sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) September 23, 2021
The winners of the 2021 International Emmy Awards will be announced on November 22 in New York by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
With Richie Mehta’s Delhi Crime, India won the prize for the best drama series last year. Sacred Games and Inside Edge have both been nominated in the past.