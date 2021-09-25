Invasion Sci-Fi Series Release Date, Cast and Trailer

Apple unveiled the official trailer of Invasion, the launch of Jurassic Park’s Neill, for its ambitious new scientific friction series produced by Simon Kinberg.

The series is based on a classic alien invasion scenario with a twist, and it begins with the entrance of unknown and hostile aliens, setting off a battle for survival as seen through the eyes of various people from throughout the planet.

Invasion Release date

The first three episodes of Invasion will be launched on 22 October 2021. Every seven episodes that remain will debut on Fridays every week. Invasion is only possible on Apple TV+.

What is Invasion Series?

Invasion is the latest series from Simon Kinberg, producer, and producer of the X-Men and Deadpool film franchises. It includes Mr. and Mrs. Smith, producer of The Martian, Chappie, and films. The series is an idea that is not based on books or comics already published.

His story is about an undiscovered huge species from another planet during the initial arrival. This show follows numerous characters who all strive to survive, learn about the invading aliens – or even fight back.

Cast

“Sheriff John Bell Tyson,” a rural American lawman on the eve of retirement, is played by Sam Neill (Jurassic Park).

“Trevante Ward,” played by Shamier Anderson (Wynonna Earp), is a homesick soldier stationed in Afghanistan.

“Aneesha Malik,” a Syrian immigrant mother who abandoned her job to raise a family, is played by Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction, gen: LOCK); actor Firas Nassar plays her husband.

Billy Barratt (Blinded by the Light) is a British youngster who has a crush on another student in his class.

“Mitsuki,” a Japanese aerospace worker in love with a fellow astronaut, is played by Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2).

Official Trailer of Invasion by Apple Tv+

On September 22nd on the YouTube site, the official Invasion trailer was published.

Producer Simon Kinberg described the series in an interview with IGN as a blend of the H.G. Wells classic War of the Worlds with Babel, Alejandro Iñárritu’s 2006 Oscar-winning movie.

“Well, at first I was thinking of making a highly modern global Babel-like the Babel met War of the Worlds movie,” Kinberg said to IGN. Following the meeting with co-creator David Weill, discussions of the subject turned from a simple alien invasion film into “its own original thing.”

About slogan “Hold On To Your Humanity”

“Hold on to your humanity” was the slogan for the project. The series writers add that individuals who have responded poorly to the interplanetary conflict are among the main characters of the story — it is indeed a menace to civilization, but there were also some who interpreted it favorably. The views of the parties and the authors are taken into account. They claim that the separation into black and white is not apparent and that all the characters are right in their own way. The audience must determine which side to side independently. After releasing the show ‘Invasion,’ you’ll be able to do this on 22 October 2021.

Fans expect another unique series of scientific friction. On October 22, all fans will be watching this series.

