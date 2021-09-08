iPhone 13 Release Date, Expected Price and Features

The iPhone 13 is expected to launch on 14th September during the Apple Event. With the continual drumbeat of leaks and rumors, we’re getting a better idea of what the new iPhone will look like and what its primary features will be.
According to what we’ve heard so far, the iPhone 13 will include a 120Hz LTPO display on both Pro variants, increased battery life, and significant camera advancements. A new portrait video option and astrophotography mode are among the new features. In addition, the iPhone 13 may be able to communicate through satellite. Here’s all we know about the new iPhone 13 based on all the leaks and leaks that have already surfaced.
iPhone 13 Release Date
The iPhone 13 is expected to be released on 14th September.
The iPhone 13 will most likely be joined by the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini. All four versions are expected to be available for pre-order on September 17, just a few days after the supposed event.
What could be iPhone 13’s Price?
When it comes to pricing, we predict the iPhone 13 will be priced similarly to the iPhone 12, i.e., $699, $799, $999, and $1,099, respectively. Apple’s pricing for each new iPhone generation tends to be similar to that of the previous one.
According to a June report by TrendForce, the iPhone 13 should be priced “roughly on par” with existing iPhone 13 versions. Unfortunately, the iPhone 13 Pro models will not feature a 1TB storage option, according to the company. According to a recent report, Apple chip supplier TSMC may raise its production prices, which could mean Apple would pass those costs on to its customers. It’s unclear whether this will affect the iPhone 13 or whether it will have to wait till the iPhone 14 as of now.
Look for a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 small, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max in the same four sizes as the iPhone 12: a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max. The new iPhones were revealed in regulatory filings with the Eurasian Economic Commission; the filing listed seven models, though alternative configurations could be included. Despite the fact that the iPhone 12 mini did not sell well, rumors suggest Apple may introduce an iPhone 13 mini. Assume we’ll see four iPhone 13 versions in the fall, all of which will be part of the iPhone 13 family. A 5G-ready iPhone SE isn’t expected until next year, and a foldable iPhone Flip isn’t expected for another two years.
iPhone 13 Satellite Communications Technology
iPhone 13 Features
Here are some of the features that we might see on iPhone 13.
Display
Apple could make other tweaks to the phones’ panels if they remain the same display sizes as the iPhone 12. According to ET News, Apple will use a 120Hz refresh rate on the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max, with leaker Ice Universe labelling the iPhone 13 Pro Max as 120Hz as well. Smoother scrolling, improved gameplay, and video playback will all be possible as a result of this.
According to other rumors, the iPhone 13 would have an always-on display, which the LTPO technology could help with. An iPhone with an always-on display is demonstrated in a video. An always-on display would provide Apple’s iPhones a feature that Android phones have had for a while, allowing you to check the clock, battery life, and possibly notifications. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iPhone 13 will feature an always-on display, however it’s unclear whether this would be for the iPhone 13 Pro or all iPhone 13 models.
Specs for iPhone 13
We may expect a processor boost for the iPhone 13 over its predecessor, just as night follows day. It’s expected that this will come in the shape of the A15 Bionic, a successor to the iPhone 12’s extremely powerful A14 Bionic. This new system-on-a-chip (SoC) could be a good upgrade for the A14 Bionic, as it will likely improve overall performance and efficiency. A big update isn’t expected until the iPhone 14, when Apple could use a 4-nanometer fabrication node to create a processor. The A14 Bionic chip in the iPhone 12 is currently a 5nm processor.
Apple is said to have placed an order for more than 100 million A15 chips, indicating that demand for the forthcoming iPhone 13 is much higher than for the iPhone 12. The iPhone 13 is expected to include storage options ranging from 64GB to 512GB, yet according to a Wedbush report, the iPhone 13 could have up to 1TB of storage. That would make it the iPhone with the most inbuilt storage ever. In terms of wireless connectivity, the iPhone 13 could see a significant upgrade. According to documents from Apple’s Qualcomm settlement, Apple intends to incorporate Qualcomm’s X60 5G modem in next iPhones, which will most certainly include the iPhone 13. The 5nm X60 modem may be directly integrated into a phone’s SoC, resulting in a reduced footprint and lower power consumption. Furthermore, because the modem can merge mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G networks at the same time, 5G performance should be improved.
The iPhone 13 is also expected to include Wi-Fi 6E, a variant of the Wi-Fi 6 standard that will enable even faster wireless connectivity. The 5nm X60 modem might be built directly into a phone’s SoC, which would result in a smaller footprint and lower power usage. Furthermore, 5G performance should be increased because the modem can join mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G networks at the same time. Wi-Fi 6E, a version of the Wi-Fi 6 standard that enables significantly faster wireless communication, is likely to be included in the iPhone 13.
iPhone 13 Charging
The iPhone 12 can charge at a maximum of 20 watts, but one rumour claims that Apple will provide speedier 25 watt charging this year. Unfortunately, the storey comes from Chinese site MyDrivers, which was relayed by 9to5 Mac, and is based on anonymous “international media.” That doesn’t appear to be very trustworthy.
According to tipster Max Weinbach, the iPhone 13 could support reverse wireless charging, allowing it to power products such as the AirPods Pro and Apple Watch. Reverse wireless charging is unlikely to be included in the iPhone 13, according to Bloomberg. So, at this point, we’d consider this rumour to be speculative.
So, here is all the info we have on iPhone 13 as of now. Stay tuned for more!