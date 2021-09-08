iPhone 13 Release Date, Expected Price and Features

The iPhone 13 is expected to launch on 14th September during the Apple Event. With the continual drumbeat of leaks and rumors, we’re getting a better idea of what the new iPhone will look like and what its primary features will be.

According to what we’ve heard so far, the iPhone 13 will include a 120Hz LTPO display on both Pro variants, increased battery life, and significant camera advancements. A new portrait video option and astrophotography mode are among the new features. In addition, the iPhone 13 may be able to communicate through satellite. Here’s all we know about the new iPhone 13 based on all the leaks and leaks that have already surfaced.

The iPhone 13 is expected to be released on 14th September.

The iPhone 13 will most likely be joined by the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini. All four versions are expected to be available for pre-order on September 17, just a few days after the supposed event.

What could be iPhone 13’s Price?

When it comes to pricing, we predict the iPhone 13 will be priced similarly to the iPhone 12, i.e., $699, $799, $999, and $1,099, respectively. Apple’s pricing for each new iPhone generation tends to be similar to that of the previous one.

According to a June report by TrendForce, the iPhone 13 should be priced “roughly on par” with existing iPhone 13 versions. Unfortunately, the iPhone 13 Pro models will not feature a 1TB storage option, according to the company. According to a recent report, Apple chip supplier TSMC may raise its production prices, which could mean Apple would pass those costs on to its customers. It’s unclear whether this will affect the iPhone 13 or whether it will have to wait till the iPhone 14 as of now.

Look for a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 small, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max in the same four sizes as the iPhone 12: a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max. The new iPhones were revealed in regulatory filings with the Eurasian Economic Commission; the filing listed seven models, though alternative configurations could be included. Despite the fact that the iPhone 12 mini did not sell well, rumors suggest Apple may introduce an iPhone 13 mini. Assume we’ll see four iPhone 13 versions in the fall, all of which will be part of the iPhone 13 family. A 5G-ready iPhone SE isn’t expected until next year, and a foldable iPhone Flip isn’t expected for another two years.

iPhone 13 Satellite Communications Technology

The iPhone 13 is expected to include satellite connectivity, which would be a first for any iPhone. The Qualcomm X60 baseband chip, which has been tweaked, has made this possible. Users of the iPhone 13 would be able to make calls and send texts without needing to connect to a 4G or 5G network. That would be a godsend for folks who frequently find themselves out of cell tower range, such as if they’re up in the mountains.

Globalstar, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chip Kuo, is the LEO (low earth orbit) satellite service provider most likely to work with Apple to develop a satellite system for the future iPhone to use. However, it’s unclear how the client will be invoiced; maybe through a partnership with their current carrier. According to a Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman, the iPhone 13’s rumoured satellite connectivity will only be offered in a few areas and will only be utilised for emergency texting. Given the uncertainty of this report, we wouldn’t be surprised if the hardware isn’t ready for the iPhone 13, but rather for the iPhone 14.