IPL Live Streaming: How to Watch in USA and India?

After a brief hiatus in May due to a spike in coronavirus infections, the IPL 2021 is back in operation. The final match of the Indian Premier League 2021 will be played on October 8 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). You may, however, watch live IPL matches from the comfort of your own home. IPL 2021 is available to watch live online or on television.

How to Watch IPL Matches in India Online?

The official digital streaming partner for IPL 2021 in India has been confirmed as Disney+ Hotstar. To watch IPL matches online, you may purchase a Disney+ Hotstar Super or Disney+ Hotstar Premium yearly membership for Rs. 899 or Rs. 1,499, respectively.

Mobile fans may watch the matches live on their Android and iOS smartphones by subscribing to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for Rs. 499 per year. Airtel, Vi (Vodafone Idea), and Jio are among the telecom companies offering prepaid and postpaid plans that come with a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, allowing you to watch the Vivo IPL 2021 live on your mobile devices. Matches from the IPL 2021 can also be seen live on Star India’s sports channel library and Star Sports.

How to Watch IPL Live Streaming in the USA?

YuppTV announced earlier this year that it has acquired global digital streaming rights for the Vivo IPL 2021.

Users in Australia, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives, Europe, South and Central America, and southeast Asia (excluding Singapore and Malaysia) will be able to watch IPL matches live owing to this partnership.

Kayo Sports will broadcast IPL 2021 matches live in Australia for cricket lovers. IPL can also be watched on Willow TV in the United States.

Pakistan has been left off the list of nations where the IPL 2021 would be live-streamed and televised live, unlike other countries. Using a VPN service, cricket fans in the nation may watch IPL matches live on Disney+ Hotstar or any other compatible streaming site.

We’re quite thrilled to watch the matches and we bet you don’t want to miss any of it. Stay tuned for additional information on the topic.

