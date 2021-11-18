Is ‘Seized’ Really based on True Events?

Seized is 2020 action-thriller directed by Issac Florentine and stars Scott Adkins and Mario Van Peevles in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around an ex-special forces officer Richard (Nero) who goes on a bloody killing spree of gangsters in the city. This occurs after his son, Taylor, is kidnapped by a gangster who tips Richard to do the same if he wants his son back.

The film is currently on fourth position in the Netflix Top 10 movie list, and it has been cracking the internet. The movie as per the reviews holds potential to impress the fans who love the genre of action-thriller. If you have watched the film, a question would have arrived in your mind, is the movie based on a true story?

Seized: Is The Movie Based On True Events?

For fans who are wondering if ‘Seized’ is based on a true story, it might be disappointing that it is actually not based on a true story. The movie is directed by Issac Florentine, and is written by Richard Lowry, popularly known for his work in ‘Dominion.’ Ivan Vastov serves as the cinematographer while Alain Jakubowicz is the editor of the film. On the pages, the action-thriller comes from a similar situation of a hostage situation. The kind of plot has been previously seen in movies namely Taken, Die Hard, and many more.

Seized: Who Is In The Cast?

In the movie that is blooming on Netflix, Scott Adkins and Mario van Peebles can be seen in the main roles. The actors are subtly the best to play the characters and completely for the plot written by Rafael Primorac. Moreover, in the supporting roles we see: