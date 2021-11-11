Is the expanse season 6 coming soon, sources revealed?

The good news was that. The unfortunate news was that season 6 will be the program is last run. An Amazon Studios exec has indicated that season 6 will provide fans with “the satisfactory finish to the series that they deserve.” Is this actually the conclusion of the story?

Despite being terminated by Syfy at the end of season 3, James S.A. Corey's novel series, The Expanse, has already experienced was resurrected for a fourth season. Seasons 4 and 5 were purchased by Amazon and renewed for a final season 6 by the company that produces the program.

Also, Naren Shankar, the executive producer of The Expanse, was interviewed by EW. And asked whether there may be additional life for the program similar to how the show was saved by Amazon when Syfy walked away from the project. In reality,” adds Shankar, “it is more of an Alcon or our studio” issue. Ty and Daniel, on the other hand, are likely to agree with me that there is a lot more to tell about this situation.

Persepolis Rising, the seventh novel in the Persepolis saga, takes place thirty years after the events of Persepolis Rising. That, of course, might cause complications with the present cast in terms of scheduling. The actors in The Expanse would have to be “aged up” through makeup or CGI if they were to authentically cover the material in volumes 7 through 9.

New Cast members

All new actors might be hired to represent characters such as the Rocinante crew members and others in the series, taking a leaf from The Crown, which has done this twice before. Season 6 is the logical finish point, therefore Amazon’s choice to cease its involvement with the series makes sense.

That is, if the creative team chooses to conclude the story there. We enquired of Shankar whether it was fair to presume that the sixth season and the sixth book will conclude at the same time. If you know the novels, it would take 50 episodes to fit all of the information from books 7, 8, and 9 into a season 6.