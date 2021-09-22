Jack Ryan Season 3 Release Date, Plot and Cast

The fans have been eagerly anticipating the return of the CIA action thriller series so we’re thrilled to share the news that John Krasinski will reprise his role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

The drama stars John Krasinski (The Office US, A Quiet Place) in the titular role of a CIA financial analyst turned adventuring field agent, based on characters from the Tom Clancy books.

When will the third season of Jack Ryan be available on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video aired the first two seasons of Jack Ryan. The first season was released in 2018, while the second was released in the following year, 2019. But then came the never-ending pandemic, and season three of the show was put on hold altogether.

Since the filming takes place on different continents, it presents a significant challenge for the whole production team.

Season three is being held up by the lockdown circumstances and travel restrictions enforced for safety reasons. The release date for Jack Ryan season three has yet to be announced. However, according to some internal sources, the third season will be released sometime next year.

What is the Third Season’s Plot?

The following details regarding Season 3’s plot have been revealed:

Jack Ryan is on the run and in a race against time in Season 3 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

Jack gets mistakenly involved in a larger conspiracy and finds himself as a fugitive on the run. Jack is pushed underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to remain alive and avoid a major worldwide conflict, as he is wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction.

Krasinski said to BT TV in 2019 how the series updates the original Jack Ryan stories:

“Tom Clancy, in my opinion, always acknowledged the time period that they were in. But I think they were removed from the specifics of that time period. The Hunt for Red October acknowledges the Cold War, but I don’t think anyone would say that it was the most realistic, in the moment, ripped-from-the headlines book.”

” It’s characters set in the macro. The idea of setting, where you are geographically and where you are in time. It’s nice for Jack to feel like a modern day hero, a current hero. But using Venezuela, as far as I’m concerned for Jack, I never saw it as anything political.” He added, “We used it as a backdrop for sure. But the storyline really is a revenge story and trying to avenge a lost and fallen friend.”

Who is going to be in the cast?

• John Krasinski plays Dr. Jack Ryan, a Marine veteran and financial analyst for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), specifically the Terror, Finance, and Arms Division (T-FAD) under the Counterterrorism Center (CTC); later promoted to head of T-FAD and now working on Capitol Hill on a temporary basis.

• Wendell Pierce as Ryan’s supervisor in T-FAD, James Greer, a non-practicing Muslim and former CIA station head in Karachi; subsequently elevated to deputy station chief in Moscow; and now sent to Venezuela by request.

• Abbie Cornish as Dr. Cathy Mueller (season 1), an infectious disease specialist and Ryan’s love interest.

• Ali Suliman as Mousa bin Suleiman (season 1), a Lebanese-born French Islamic terrorist with a background in finance who became radicalised after graduating from Dauphine and seeks to establish an united Islamic caliphate in opposition to the West.

• Dina Shihabi as Suleiman’s wife Hanin Ali (season 1)

• John Hoogenakker as Matice (aka “Garth” and “Jeff,” season 2, recurrent season 1), a CIA Special Activities Center black ops operative.

• Noomi Rapace (season 2) as Harriet “Harry” Baumann, a German Federal Intelligence Service (BND) agent tracking her former associate Max Schenkel in Venezuela.

• Jordi Mollà as Venezuelan President Nicolás Reyes (season 2)

• Francisco Denis as President Reyes’ main advisor and childhood friend Miguel Ubarri (season 2), a concerned general

• Cristina Umaa as Gloria Bonalde (season 2), a key presidential candidate in Venezuela’s forthcoming election and the wife of the country’s missing Interior and Justice Minister

• Jovan Adepo as Marcus Bishop (season 2), a retired US Navy special crewman who now works on boats and is reluctantly recalled to duty under the call sign “Uber (Select)”

• Michael Kelly (season 2) as Mike November, the CIA station head in Venezuela who was twice divorced from the US Ambassador to Venezuela

The Trailer Lauch for the Third Season

The third season of Jack Ryan has yet to receive an official trailer. But we’ll let you know as soon as the trailer is available. Until then, you may catch up on Jack Ryan’s first two seasons on Amazon Prime Video.