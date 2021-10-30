James Bond: These stars are on the list 

“A man who masters patience, masters everything else” is the famous bond quotation; as we all know, James bond is a fictional character created by novelist Lan Fleming in 1953. He is a British secret agent working for MI6 under the codename 007. The role of James Bond is portrayed in the film by several actors; whoever gets the opportunity to work for the position follows the footsteps of several other legends. The role creates a devastating artistic career for the actor.

Here is the list of actors who have played Bond in his 60 years of big screen

Sean Connery (1962-1967,1971 and 1983)

Sean Conenery he is the first actor to play the role of Bond. By acting like Bond, he created a significant impact on the audience and made his place in the audience’s heart. He is one of the Scottish actors who gained fame by making seven different appearances as 007. He also worked in many other hit films before his death at 90.

David Niven (1967)

Niven only played once as Bond in the spoof Casino Royale in 1967. He was preferred by the novel writer and a suave Oscar winner for the film Separate Tables, A Matter of Life and Death, and Around the world in 80 days. He took his last breath in 1983.

2. George Lazenby (1969)

He, like Niven, made a single appearance as Bond in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service in 1969. He took part in the film at a very young age, but later it was noticed that he switched career from an actor to an investor.

3. Roger Moore (1973-1985)

He was one of the elegant and overtly sophisticated Bonds known by the viewers. He was the oldest actor playing the role of 007. he continued as an actor until he died in 2017.

4. Timothy Dalton (1986-1989)

He was an actor who signed for playing the role of the Bond for six years but was restricted only for two years in two films named: The living daylight and Licence To Kill.

5. Pierce Brosnan (1995-2002)

He was a replacement of Moore and portrayed Bond in GoldenEye in 1995 and fulfilled Bond’s role in 4 films; he was known as the first Bond who does not smoke.

6. Daniel Craig (2006-2021)

He was not as popular as others as Bond but has appeared in 5 films for 15 years. He successfully shows Bond Chamness and brings the character closer to Fleming’s ruthless and unsympathetic version.