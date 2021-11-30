Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Getting Married: Ben, 49, was last seen with the Hustlers actor two days before in Los Angeles. When Jennifer and her now-husband met on the set of Gigli in 2002, they began dating. The pair put off their wedding in 2003 only days before it was scheduled to occur because the overwhelming eventually separated up in January 2004. It was a unique experience.

Jennifer and Alex were engaged this year.

Even though Jennifer and Alex were engaged this year, they broke up in January. Bennifer has made it plain that she is willing to remarry, even though their first wedding never occurred. According to the Marry Me actress, who has been married three times before Anthony, she will always believe in ‘happily ever after.’

“I do not know, yeah, I guess” was her response when asked by Today if she planned to marry again. You know how sentimental I am. I have always been that way. More than a few times, I have been married. ‘Yes, I still believe in a happy ending, 100 percent,’ I said.

The previous relationships since they first started dating, with JLo having twins with Marc Anthony. Ben, on the other hand, has with Jennifer Garner, whom he also shares custody of.

They have been inseparable and loving one other’s company ever reignited their affair.

The couple celebrated Thanksgiving together, despite their hectic schedules. An insider tells People that Lopez and Affleck spent the day together in Los Angeles and agreed that their weddings were meant to be.

For Thanksgiving, People reports that Affleck joined Lopez and her family at her house. Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, whom he kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, celebrated with him. Actress JLo, who was filming a Netflix movie in Vancouver, flew down to celebrate the holiday.

The insider told People that Lopez was thrilled to be reunited with Ben after such an “intensive” period apart from them. In addition, the insider said: “They are doing a fantastic job. Ben is a joy to be around for Jennifer. She has a strong sense that it was meant to be.” A different source tells People that after Thanksgiving, the couple wants to work on a plan for the same. This will be Bennifer’s first Christmas as a family.