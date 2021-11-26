Jeremy Renner: Biography, Private Life, And Social Media

Jeremy Renner is an actor who does not need much introduction, thanks to his roles like ‘Hawkeye’ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though we love the actor when is on the screens, here are some lesser-known off-the-screens facts about the actor a fan must know.

Jeremy Renner Biography: Age, Height, and Physique

Born in Modesto, California on January 7, 1971, Jeremy Renner is an American actor. He has dark blonde hair, blue eyes and reaches 175 centimeters in height with his trained physique. His parents, Valerie Cearley and Lee Renner got married when they were still teenagers and then divorced when Jeremy was only 10 years old. The actor is the eldest son and has six younger siblings in all, the last of whom was born in 2011.

Jeremy Renner graduated in 1989 from Fred C. Beyer High School in his hometown. He later attended Modesto Junior College, where he studied computer science and criminology, before taking a theater class and deciding that this would be his career.

The actor began acting professionally in 1995, at the age of 24, and his career in the industry has been steadily growing ever since. Over the years Jeremy has also cultivated a great passion for music and in 2019 he released his first single, entitled Main Attraction, followed the following year by two EPs, Live For Now and The Medicine.

Jeremy Renner: Instagram and Social

Jeremy Renner is quite active on social media, both in Instagram stories and at keeping his gallery updated. The actor opened the profile in 2014 and to date has more than 1300 posts and is verified. He also has a Twitter account, where he landed in August 2014 and has since garnered a total of around 5.5 million followers, with his nearly 2,000 tweets.

It is, however, on Instagram that people follow him the most. There are over 16 million people who browse his profile, on which we can find a great variety of posts. It goes from promotional photos of his works to professional shots, moments of his free time, with friends and family.

Jeremy Renner also has a Facebook page, which has over 9 million followers and dates back to 2010. The actor tries to exploit all three social networks, in the same way, sharing the same content everywhere.

Private Life: Wife and Daughter

As for Jeremy Renner’s private life, we are unable to tell you whether the actor is currently single or whether he has a girlfriend. In the past he was married to Canadian model Sonni Pacheco, with whom in 2013 he had his only daughter, Ava Berlin. The two began dating in 2011 and became husband and wife in 2014, but their marriage didn’t last a year.