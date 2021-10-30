Saturday, October 30, 2021
Jhon Wick Spin-Off : Ana De Armas Is In Talks :

image socur = nme.com

Ana De Armas is a year old Cuban actress who began her career in many of the interesting drams of all genres. She is a highly talented actress who was been recognized during her teens, her work in her hometown, as well as Madrid, made her popular. She did many of the dramas to namely El Internado for six seasons from 2007 to 2010. She also worked as an English speaking artist after moving to Los Angeles, one of her English erotic trillers is “Knock Knock”  in 2015. She rose to prominence which her skills and was recently starred alongside Daniel Craig in “No Time To Die”.

The report stated that she is more likely to be viewed in “Ballerina” next.

She talks about taking a lead role in the anticipated Jhon Wick spinoff Ballerina, which is about a story of a young passionate female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family. The character does also appeared in 2019’s Jhon Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

She is being shown as a fleeting devastating character in the movie.

It is revealed that the Jhon Wick franchise director will instead be a producer on Ballerina. We could also was been provided with the report that the budget would be somewhere in the $50-80M range.

Ana De Armas is a very high rated star presently and it has also been said that many other big-scale projects are on awaiting list for her.

However, it is still in a dilemma whether Keanu Reeves who plays Jhon Wick – will be part of the movie or not.

Ana De Armas also revealed that she had to work very hard to reach this height, and express it as her “dream comes true”, she explained: “I had there, in front of my eyes, people who were not working or who didn’t have money. On television I would see nothing more than old reruns of soap operas or thing that wee of poor quality”.

She speaks about her dream to be a well-known actress at a very early age of 12 and started being ambitious towards her dream, she holds courage throughout the journey of her struggle where she needs to motivate herself to move ahead.

She added, “You can dream big in Cuba but very few people can go outside and have the balls to make it happen.”

