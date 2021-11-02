Jirisan episode 5: Promo Detail, Release Date, Streaming Details

Jirisan is a South Korean running television series. It was premiered on tvN on 23 October 2021. The episodes air every Saturday and Sunday exactly at 09:00 P.M. till now four episodes are out and the fifth one is on its way. The promo of Jirisan episode 5 is released recently. The storyline is about Mount Jiri and it depicts the story of the rangers and other workers at Jirisan National Park who were trying to explore the unexplored mountain region. They also tried to rescue the survivors and those who lost the trek. The drama revolves around many mountain mysteries which includes people who visit there to end their life or to kill someone.

Season one will contain 16 episodes and 4 episodes are already on air. Jirisan episode 5 will come with more secrets and a spirit that is roaming on the mountain turns out to be Hyun Jo. but Jo is in a coma state and hasn’t regained his consciousness. Jirisan episode 4 revealed that signals received by Yi-Gang as sent by Hyun Jo’s spirit. There are more secrets that will unveil in the fifth episode.



Streaming Platform and Release Date of Jirisan episode 5



Fans who are from South Korea can directly watch the fifth episode on tvN at 21:00 KST. TVING is also airing it but only for South Koreans. Don’t worry global audience for you people Jirisan episode 5 will stream on iQIYI along with English Subtitles. Any extra subscription is not required to watch this drama it is available for free of cost.



All the episodes of Jirisan episode 5 are released on Saturday and Sunday. The upcoming episode will release on Sunday 6th November 2021. The mysteries of Mount Jiri will continue. The running time for every episode is 70 minutes.



Promo of Jirisan episode 5



In the preview of the upcoming episode, we have seen the ranger team further investigating the potato Bombs. Yang Sun was missing for crucial parts therefore the ranger team begins searching for her in the mountain Jiri. Hyun Jo also discovered that two potato bombs are being used up. As the sereis is proceeding it involves more mystery about mountains. So you all stay tuned for the new episodes and we will try to come up with more information for all the fans out there.