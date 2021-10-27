Is Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous 4 Coming Soon?

The famous web series “Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous” is inspired by The Jurassic Park novel is primarily an American animated show developed by Zack Stentz. As per updates, it is the fourth season will release on the 3rd of December 2021 and this will mainly premiere on Netflix. The imdb rating touched around 7.6/10, critics has given a positive side for the show.

From the first episode of the show itself, Darius was shown as a dinosaur lover which ends him winning the chance to visit ‘Camp Cretaceous’. At the camp teenagers group of six was formed which included Kenji, Brooklynn, Sammy, Yasmina and, Ben. The voices of them are given by popular ones who are Paul Mikel Williams, Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed, Jenna Ortega, Ryan Potter, Raini Rodriguez.

The third season ended up in a perplexing situation where all of them were somehow successful to escape the Isla Nublar Island, as there was a resonated voice from the cabin of the boat itself which embarked to a new season altogether.

However, the clip that was uploaded on the official handle of DreamWorks via Instagram said ‘new island awaits’ thus season 4 is riveting.

Vividly the teaser has grown a sense that where ever the group will reach they will have more danger knocking and the new island may offer double or triple risk in their lives. Maybe the setting of the island will be different than the previous one that follows the Jurassic theme which will bring more adventure. There might be some other kind of dinosaur or different featured dinosaur other than Indominus Rex.