Justin Bieber Net Worth and Income 2021

Whether you are a fan of pop music or not, you must be familiar with the name Justin Bieber. The name is a giant in the field of pop music and singing. And with such great popularity, comes a good amount as paycheck as well.

Justin has many popular and fascinating songs and albums under his name, major being My World, Purpose, Belief, Changes, and Yummy. The singer carries a massive net worth and in this article, we will be discussing his life and net worth.

Justin Bieber’s Early life

Justin Drew Bieber is a Canadian singer and songwriter born on March 1, 1994, in London. The singer has given us many popular and inspiring songs and albums. Justin was discovered by American record executive Scooter Braun and got his contract signed with RBMG records in 2008. He made his debut in the singing industry with the 7 track album EP My World released in 2009.

But, the singer didn’t have a massive net worth of $280 million at the early phase of his career. Before the release of his hit album “Baby”, his net worth was estimated to be $500 thousand. After the release of the album, the singer became a popular name in his field and made his net worth more than 5 million dollars by the end of 2010.

Justin Bieber Net Worth 2021

The songs and albums of Justin have fetched him a lot of wealth along with immense popularity and fans. The singer has property worth millions in his name and also has an astonishing net worth.

As of 2021, the singer is one of the wealthiest ones on the globe and has an approximate net worth of 285 million dollars.

A typical event or concert by Justin Bieber gets him at least $50 million and this is just the minimum. His concerts contribute a large portion to his income. He earned $210 from his world tour of the concert of Believe.

According to Forbes, Bieber earns a total of 1 million dollars per night on a tour. Most of his tours stretch for several days, thus, fetching him an eight-figure amount.

Bieber has more than 65 million subscribers on YouTube and earns a good amount from there as well.

His annual income from YouTube is around $40 million.

Income from songs and albums

These constitute a major part of his net worth. The income from each song comes to around $20 million and an album fetches the singer for about $40 million.

Despite these, Bieber also earns through brand promotion, merchandise, and promotions.

Apart from this regular source of income, the Canadian singer has a plethora of property in his name. He gifted himself a $10.8 million worth house on his 18th birthday. The mansion has a gym, pool, 3 bedrooms, and a sports complex. His lavish car collection includes Lamborghini Aventador, Audi R8, Cadillac batmobile, and many other premium cars.

The net worth of Justin Bieber was just half a million dollars, as of 2010. The singer has come a long way and today, he earns more than 200 million dollars in a year.