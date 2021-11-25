K-drama One Ordinary Day episode 1 Latest Release & Cast Details You Should Know

Only after 2 days, we are going to see Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Seung Won on the screens. As we can already assume by watching the trailers and teasers, that this could be the best criminal drama we have ever seen. You may not know that this series or show is based on the British television show ‘Criminal Justice.’ The murderer suspect in the series is Kim Soo Hyun. This is one of the shows in which they fight against the laws of the system. Kim Soo Hyun is a college boy in the series who suddenly became a murderer. And in his tough time now, no one is helping him except the Lawyer Shin Joong Han. And these two men now started their investigation, and in the process, they are going to reveal the flaws of the system.

The first episode will start from a back date narration of the story, in which you will be watching the very tough life of Hyun Soo, who was in jail after becoming a murder of the woman he met earlier, but then his life savior Lawyer Joon Han arrived and the thrill begins.

Release Dates

The premiere of episode 1 is confirmed for the 27th of November, 2021. Only Two days from now. Viewers are already pumped up by watching the trailers with their crime thriller plots. Certainly, the fan will be going to be mad after watching Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Seung Won on the screen together.

According to some sources, the series could contain eight episodes. It is not revealed how the shows are telecasting with how the gap between them.

Streaming Details

It is Coupang Play’s original series, so certainly it is going to air on Coupang Play. However, Coupang Play is only available in South Korea. But no need to be sad, for global fans it is available on ViuTV. But ViuTV is also for some selected countries only. So, check whether it is available for your country or not.