K-Drama We are Breaking up Now episode 1: All the Details you need to know

As a fan of K-Drama We are Breaking up Now episode 1 you can not wait to see what the next episode has in store! There is some prohibited business between two young millennials. Here’s all about ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up,” a Korean-language television series that launches soon.

Who will direct the show?

“My Love from the Star” and “Vagabond” director Lee Gil Bok will lead the program. Before the channel was founded, the initiative was in the works for a long time. Some difficulties happened during the production of “Now, We Are Breaking Up” in April 2021. In September 2021, with all of the difficulties, the filming was completed.

Hye Kyo is back on the big screen. ‘The One’ firm fashion designer Ha Young Eun will be played by Song Hye Kyo in the film. In her character, she is a cold-hearted person who loves stability and a practical perspective.

As a well-known freelance photographer, Jang Ki Yong portrays Yoon Jae Gook, the protagonist. In addition to being attractive, he is a well-known actor and a well-known director. This is Jang Ki Yong’s final television show before he enlists in the military.

When will it release?

Episode 1 of ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is scheduled to be released The opening episode of the first season will show on November 12, 2021, at 10 p.m. KST. The first season will have 16 episodes, which will air on Friday and Saturday nights. Trailers and short clips have already been published. One teaser showed a DJ playing ‘Car the Garden’s Stay,’ the day’s last tune. Slowly but surely, pictures began to burn.

There will be two methods to watch the premiere. Rakuten and Viu are two of the most popular video streaming services in Japan. Viki will be cable and streaming service’s go-to video streaming solution in the near future. The show, which will air on SBS, will take the place of One The Woman.

Anecdotes and Theories on K-Drama We are Breaking up Now episode 1

Even Eun is pleased with her profession and personal life, she may appear cold and aloof to others. When Eun meets Yoon Jae Kook, a well-known freelance fashion photographer, things take an unexpected turn. The perfect guy, Jae Kook, glances back at Young Eun, who is awestruck by his wealth, beauty, brilliance, and wisdom. However, she is drawn to something else that she can not ignore.

This K-Drama We are Breaking up Now episode 1 portrays a seemingly unreal love story between two people. It is true that not every fairy tale ends in happiness. It is up to them to decide if their story would end in sadness or happiness. Make sure you watch the episode to find out what happens!