Kanye West Releases ‘Donda’ Album: Full Track list is Here

Kanye West has finally released Donda to streaming providers after a series of sold-out listening sessions.

On Sunday morning, three days after West’s controversial Chicago concert, which reproduced West’s childhood house and featured appearances by Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, the long-awaited album, now totaling 26 songs, was released on Apple Music (which live-streamed West’s Donda events) and Spotify.

The Weeknd and Lil Baby (“Hurricane”), Travis Scott and Baby Keem (“Praise God”), Young Thug and the late Pop Smoke (“Tell the Vision”), Jay Electronica and the Lox (“Jesus Lord”), Kid Cudi (“Moon”), Pusha T, Roddy Ricch, Ariana Grande (“Donda”), and others have all performed at Donda’s three listening parties. Notably, at the third listening party, West replaced a Jay-Z verse on “Jail” with a new verse by DaBaby; however, Jay-appearance Z’s is reinstated in the current streaming version of Donda; “Jail” also lists Marilyn Manson’s Brian Warner as a co-songwriter.

Donda was originally set for a July 23rd release, then pushed to August 6th, then delayed until August-something before arriving on August 29th; Kanye’s longtime manager Abou “Bu” Thiam promised on social media that the album would finally be released following the Donda listening event at Soldier Field in West native Chicago.

While West has released Donda to streaming services, that doesn’t mean he’s finished working on it; following its release in 2016, The Life of Pablo was constantly tinkered with, re-uploaded, and reedited; in fact, shortly after publishing this article, West added a 27th track, “Jail pt. 2,” though that song is apparently being held up by clearance issues on DaBaby’s ensuing album.

The release of the album coincides with significant changes in the rapper’s personal life. He just submitted a court petition to change his name to a single word: Ye. The petition was filed months after it was announced that he and Kim Kardashian West were divorcing. Kardashian West and her children were seen in the audience at both Donda events in Atlanta. She and West reenacted their nuptials at the Chicago event.

Kanye West’s most recent studio album was the Grammy Award-winning gospel album Jesus Is King, released in 2019.

The Donda Album Tracklist

Here’s the full track list and the full list of people involved in the production of the album.

