Kanye West Shocking Confession! The Reason Behind Kim Kardashian Split!

Since breaking up with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West seems to have thought a lot about herself, and this now culminates in a shock confession about alcohol, psychological disorders and embarrassment.

Kanye West’s Confidence

Not only is Kanye West a unique artist, but he’s also a particular person. Many will have heard of the star’s self-confident statements. He describes himself as “the greatest artist that God has ever created” or says: “The worst thing about my life is that I will never see myself perform.” These are just two of many examples.

And success (somehow) proves him correct. After all: Kanye is not only known for his music, he is also incredibly successful as a designer (Yeezys). He also designs houses or organizes church services. In addition, he ran for president of the USA at the end of 2020.

There is little that the singer cannot make. But that includes: Keeping his marriage to Kim Kardashian going. At the beginning of 2021, the two announced their separation. After Kanye’s new shock admission, it seems clear why Kim could no longer hold out at Kanye’s side.

Kanye Confesses Sins In A Video

The otherwise self-infatuated West is very humble in a new IGTV, a video on his Instagram channel. In a five-minute confession, the star confesses his sins.

Severe alcohol addiction

Regarding his alcohol addiction, which he had already admitted last year, West says: “I drank to be able to endure the stress,” so his shocking admission. “I’ve always got angry easily, and that only made it worse.”

Bipolar Disorder

West is also known to suffer from bipolar disorder. This makes him moody, as he already confessed in a Netflix report. However, his suffering does not seem to be just whims, but episodes – phases in which Kanye’s behaviour appears to be uncontrollable. Uncontrollable even for himself.

In his video, he adds: “In 2016 I had a manic episode and was prescribed heavy drugs. Since then I’ve tried it with and without medication which has left me vulnerable to other things that my wife, family and fans have to endure.”