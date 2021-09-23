Khatron Ke Khiladi Finale: When and Where to Watch?

Based on the American reality show Fear Factor, Khatron ke Khiladi is an Indian stunt-based series. Ever since the premiere of its first season on 21 July 2008, it has consistently ranked among the top reality shows in India.

The show is very popular not among teens but adults too. With its adrenaline-racing stunts and the excellent choice of the contestants, it gives a very thrilling experience to the audience. If you are among the fans of the show who are curious about the grand finale, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything we know so far about the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi:

When and Where to Watch the Finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Season 11 of ­Khatron ke Khiladi has been airing since 21st July 2021 at Colors TV. Unlike other reality shows, KKK is not released daily but twice a week during weekends. It is available for viewers to watch on Sat-Sun at 9:30 PM.

For the regular viewers of the show, it isn’t very pleasant to know that the show will end soon. Yes! Finally, the date of the season 11 finale is out. The grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi will last for two episodes on Colors and will air on September 25 and 26, at 9:30 PM. The creators of the show have shared a video on Instagram announcing the release date of the grand finale.

How to Watch Online?

There’s no need to panic if you cannot watch the finale on TV. The finale will be available on online platforms as well. The Airtel subscribers are free to watch the live broadcast on Airtel XStream. At the same time, Jio users can watch the same on Jio TV. Also, you can watch the same on Voot.com

Who are the contestants for the finale?

There were total 13 contestants who participated in season 11 of KKK. Among which seven are eliminated, and 6 are up for the finale. Here’s the list of the eliminated and finale contestants:

S ana Makbul (7th place)- TV Actress

Abhinav Shukla (8th place)- TV Actor

Anushka Sen (9th place)- TV Actress

Nikki Tamboli (10th place)- Actress

Mahek Chahal (11th place)- Actress

Aastha Gill (12th place)- Singer

Saurabh Raj Jain (13th place)- TV Actor

Rahul Vaidya – Singer

Divyanka Tripathi – TV Actress

Vishal Aditya Singh – TV Actor

Shweta Tiwari – TV Actress

Varun Sood – VJ & Reality-TV Actor

Arjun bijlani – TV Actor

In the last episode of KKK 11, the top 6 finalists will compete with each other. Which competitor will win the show remains to be seen.

