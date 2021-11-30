Kim Kadarshian and Kanye West Are back together!

On 26th November, Kanye West broke the Internet when he shared a throwback picture of him kissing Kim in matching sweatsuits, months after rumors of the couple filing for a divorce started floating around.

He also shared a news headline over the picture, ‘Kanye West says God will bring Kim and him together, Inspire millions, ‘ sending the fans of the power couple into a frenzy.

This comes right after Kanye; a few days back, announced that she wants to get back with his wife Kim Kadarshian and their four kids North,

The rapper mentioned his plans while visiting the LA mission charity event, and he gave a passionate speech about family and asked the attendees for their prayers.

“This Thanksgiving is all about restoring families. This morning, I felt so blessed to wake up and drive up to my house to see my wife and my kids. And I want everyone to pray for my family,” he said.

He then also mentioned the mistakes he has made in the past as a husband.

“In all these relationships, we’ve made mistakes, I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publically done things which are not acceptable as a husband, but now I’m here to change that narrative.”

He’s also shared that he is moving into a new house, somewhere where he can be near his family, and that he feels he needs to be back at home.

The couple got married in 2014.They have four children together, and they are North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

However, their relationship started hitting rocks as Kim filed for divorce in February this year.

Kanye has, after that, publicly expressed his desire to rekindle his romance and get back together with Kim. This comes after the rumors of Kim getting cosy with Pete Davidson, who is a comedian on the show The Saturday Night Live.