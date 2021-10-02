Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Grab dinner in Malibu Amid Divorce

Taking a step out in style. Months after their separation made news, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reconnected for a night out in Malibu.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are dealing with their divorce as cordially as possible. Kardashian and West were spotted having dinner with pals at Nobu, according to Entertainment Tonight.

On Thursday night in Malibu, California, West was seen maintaining a relaxed atmosphere. The SKIMS founder, flaunted her curves in a skin-tight purple catsuit, while the rapper dressed casually in a T-shirt, jeans, and shoes.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star and the Yeezy designer got into the same car at the end of the night, with Kanye in the driver’s seat and Kim in the passenger seat, and their friends in the rear.

Since the infertility allegations arose, this has been one heck of a meeting. Not to forget their Met Gala 2021 look.

Throughout their divorce, Kardashian, 40, and West, 44, have maintained a unified front, particularly when it comes to their four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, and their work.

According to The Blast, a person close to the former couple has come out to claim that the rapper had cheated on the founder of SKIMS.

Kardashian-West Split

According to the source, Kanye cheated on Kim with an A-list singer. “At the time it happened, Kanye was mainly living in his bachelor pad in Hollywood because it was closer to his studio and he wasn’t going to go home to Kim and newborn baby when he’d been partying late in the studio.” After Kardashian gave birth to their second child, Saint, the affair allegedly took place.

West is said to have left in December of 2015. During a difficult pregnancy and her struggle to shed the baby weight, the trauma is said to have weighed hard on Kardashian.

“It was tough on Kim because she’d just given birth, was struggling and thought it was all because of how she looked–it put a lot of pressure on her at a time when she was at her most vulnerable” the source stated. “It’s really sad. She blamed herself and vowed to ‘Bounce back’ hotter than ever.”

A track from the rapper’s most recent album, DONDA, has been leaked, and it purports to offer additional information about the infidelity scandal. In the song, ‘Hurricane’ West raps: “Here I go actin’ too rich / here I go with a new chick and I know what the truth is / still playing after two kids.” In the lyrics, he also rapped saying, “It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin’ / Architectural Digest / but I needed home improvement / Sixty-million-dollar home never went home to it.”

Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, following a difficult year that included West’s unsuccessful presidential campaigns, Twitter outbursts, and reports of bipolar episodes. Kardashian stated there were numerous things and lifestyle differences that built over the years that lead to the filing on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion episode with Andy Cohen.

An insider said, “Kim’s decision to rebrand has nothing to do with dropping the W in KKW since she has not changed her legal name and still goes by West. It has been in the works for a while, and Kanye actually helped Kim to come up with the new brand name.”

They also performed a PR stunt when they “remarried” on one of his “Donda” events, fueling reconciliation rumors. West’s outing also comes after he and model Irina Shayk called it quits on their brief affair, which ended on his 44th birthday.

However, sources claim that Kardashian is contemplating reuniting with West after backing him at many of his DONDA listening events. Neither has openly said if they intend to reignite the flame.

This was some real news. Do you want your favorite power couple to get back? Let us know in the comments section below.

