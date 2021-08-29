Kim Kardashian Attends DONDA Listening Event in Wedding Gown

During the outrage-inducing listening event for his next album Donda in Chicago, Kim Kardashian West and ex-husband Kanye West appeared to re-marry amid divorce proceedings. Early Saturday morning, Kim Kardashian West released some previously unseen photos from her ex-husband Kanye West’s last listening event in Chicago for his new album Donda.

Kardashian West, 40, shared photos of West’s recreated childhood home, which served as the stage; a moment when the couple’s 8-year-old daughter North and her friend Ryan joined the 44-year-old rapper on stage; and, finally, a photo of herself walking down the aisle in a dress from Balenciaga’s Fall 2021 Haute Couture collection. On Thursday, the KKW Beauty founder seemed to re-marry West in an ivory silk long train wedding gown from the company, capped with a wool veil that shrouded her face in ivory technical knit. As the woman in white proceeded across Chicago’s Soldier Field stadium to meet the Donda artist, who then removed his hat and ski mask to reveal his face, traditional wedding music played.

The bride’s face was concealed, however, prompting suspicion about whether or not it was the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star onstage – despite the fact that the couple’s divorce procedures are still ongoing.

Soon later, Kardashian West shared another batch of photos, this time concentrating on the bridal gown.

The bride can be seen heading down the aisle in one snap. A second shot showed the SKIMS founder in her wedding gown, seated close to West at the Soldier Field stadium dressing rooms. Finally, a third shot showed the mother of four in the locker area, dressed similarly to West in all-black leather and latex. Saint, who was dressed in all black and tugged at Kardashian West’s sleeve, stood next to them. Despite the wedding symbolism, a source told PEOPLE that the former couple wanted to show “this more holistic feeling of love as a healing power” rather than a change in their relationship status.

“The main thing to remember is that it’s not about them getting back together or anything like that,” they continued.

Fans’ videos from the event appeared to show that the couple’s two children, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, were also present. Despite the support of Kardashian West’s sisters, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, there was a lot of reaction at West’s listening party on Thursday after he brought out Marilyn Manson and rapper DaBaby, both of whom have been in the news recently.

Manson, 52, is facing four sexual assault lawsuits after 15 women accused him of sexual, psychological, and physical abuse, including actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esmé Bianco. He has disputed all of the charges levelled against him.

According to a spokeswoman for West, the rocker will appear on his upcoming album. The representative stated, “Marilyn Manson’s voice is included on Donda, and he will continue to conceptually cooperate with Ye on the Donda project.”

Last month, DaBaby apologised for making inaccurate remarks regarding the LGBTQ community and AIDS. According to Variety and HotNewHipHop, West reportedly pulled the 29-year-old rapper off the remix of his single “Nah Nah” on streaming services.

Concerns were also raised about the event’s COVID safety protocols. West stated that he would not require any negative tests or vaccinations in order to attend. Despite COVID hospitalisation rates being at a six-month high, photos from the event showed a crowded stadium.

