Kim Kardashian Net Worth and Sources of Income

Kimberly Noel Kardashian West, popularly known as Kim Kardashian, is an American socialite, media person, social media influencer, and successful businesswoman. The lady is very popular all across the globe and carries a net worth of more than $1 billion.

In this article, we will be talking about her net worth, various sources of income, and how these various sources contribute to her net worth.

Kim Kardashian Net Worth 2021

Kim first got media attention as a friend of Paris Hilton, but got a wider notice after her appearance in a sex tape in 2002, with her then-boyfriend. Later, she got immense popularity, fame, and money because of her family starrer show, Keeping up with the Kardashians.

The show gave her great popularity and led to various spin-off series as well.

According to Forbes, the net worth of Kim crosses 1 billion dollars, as of 2021. The various sources of her income include TV shows, promotions, social media, and her businesses.

A major part of her income comes from her mobile application Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. It has been predicted that 40% of her income comes from there and the rest from TV and media.

To date, the app has more than 45 million downloads.

Income from KKW beauty Company

In 2017, Kim established her own company manufacturing beauty and healthcare products. The company is worth millions and currently, Kim shares 72% stakes in it.

In 2021, Kim diluted 20% of her Company’s stocks for 200 million dollars, which suggests KKW’s evaluation to be nearly 1 billion dollars.

Income from TV series

Kim got a jump start in her career through the TV industry only. It has been claimed that Kim gets 5 million dollars for one season of ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’. The Kylie- Kim clan renewed their contact with the makers of the show for the next 5 seasons for 150 million dollars in 2017.

Thus, the show also gives a major portion of her net worth.

Income from social media

Kim Kardashian is a huge name in the domain of social media. She carries 258 million followers on Instagram just on her account, million followers are also there on her KKW account.

The celebrity has more than 70 million followers on the microblogging platform, Twitter. In an interview, Kim revealed that she earns more from some Instagram posts than a whole season of the Kardashian show.

If you missed the show it’s now streaming on @hulu pic.twitter.com/eRdOOhcJ4o — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 12, 2021

The promotions of various big brands and firms offer half a million dollars to Kim just for 1 Instagram post. Thus, it would take her only a few to exceed the total income of one season.

These all are the sources of income of American star Kim Kardashian, which evaluate to a total of 1 billion dollars as her net worth. Kim is ranked 48th among the top 100 celebrities of 2020 and no. 24 in America’s self-made women as of 2021.