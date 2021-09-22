Kindle Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature Edition Launched

Amazon is releasing the next generation ebooks i.e. kindle paperwhite and Kindle paperwhite edition, both of which include some exciting new features.

The Kindle Paperwhite model, according to Amazon, features a long battery life, a huge display, and an adjustable warm light. The kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, on the other hand, contains a light sensor that automatically adjusts the brightness and, for the first time, wireless charging.

Amazon launches updated Kindle Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature Edition https://t.co/iMzcwVUVZv — GSMArena.com (@gsmarena_com) September 21, 2021

Kindle Paperwhite Price

When comparing pricing, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is slightly more expensive.

The black kindle paperwhite variant costs $139 and comes with an 8GB storage capacity. The kindle paperwhite signature edition, on the other hand, is available in black with a 32GB storage capacity and costs $189.

They are both available via Amazon for purchase

Availability

Both are currently available for pre-order.

The shipping dates for these two devices have also been specified by Amazon. The kindle paperwhite signature edition will begin shipping on November 4th, and the kindle paperwhite edition will begin shipping on October 27th.

Features of the New Amazon Kinde Paperwhite

The all-new, 6.8-inch glare-free screen with 10mm lizards and e-ink Carta technology comes with the all-new Kindle Paperwhite. Amazon says the display of the Kindle Paperwhite 10th generation gives an additional 10% brightness to ensure eyes are better read. It also features a white-on-black darkening mode that allows you to read at any time, during the day or at night. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition also has a comparable screen size and a front light automated function, increasing the display luminosity automatically according to environment lighting circumstances.

The battery is supplied with up to 10 weeks of battery life by the 10th Kindle PaperWhite and the Kindle Paper White Signature Edition. They come with a quick USB-C charge function, which loads the tablet in about 2.5 hours. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition also features wireless charge features and can be charged with any compatible Qi wireless charger. The first Kindle e-reader to receive wireless loading features is the Kindle Paper White Signature Edition. In addition to this, Kindle Paperwhite is IPx8-approved and stands up to accidental drops of the bath, jacuzzi, and pool in the 10th generation.

The Kindle Paperwhite 10th generation and the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition come with features targeted at making it easier to read. It has Whispersync and Whispersync for Voices, which saves and synchronizes the last page of your Kindle devices and applications with readings, bookmarks, and annotations.

It’s all because of Amazon, which is releasing the kindle paperwhite and the paperwhite signature edition, two new generations of ebooks. Reading books will be more enjoyable.

