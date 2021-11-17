‘King of Mask Singers’ Episode 332[Spoilers Timeline] When &; What to Expect on Screen?

Next weekend Episode 332 will be on the air for the second and last round! Mask Queen Bear Paw is challenged by in the previous show. All eight of the disguised singers perform well, transforming the whole stage into a hive of activity. Sadly, several masked singers will be leaving us. With that being said, the surviving singers have won over the judges and viewers with their charming, perfect songs!

The eight new will compete in Round 1 of the Duet Competition have been introduced in the current show. The masked singers with the highest votes will advance to the next round, where they will compete against Paw. Four singers have performed their final duets in the duet competition.

In spite of this, hearing their tales is a therapeutic process for both panelists and audience members. A funny wager between Gura, becoming his son, is also shown in the film. There are four masked singers left in Round 1, and only one of them will make it to the finals. As a result, people are looking forward to hearing the lovely duet.

Who will be the heir apparent to the throne?

Who Makes Good Kimchi Fried Rice are among the eight new masked singers welcomed by King. Nice shot, Kim Heung Soo (actor).. ‘Love’ by SE.S., ‘Two of Us’ by Chaeyeon, ‘Do not Go, Do not Go’ by Brown Eyes, and ‘Wishes’ by Byun Jin Sub are just a few of the songs included in this episode.

MBC will broadcast on November 21, 2021 at 6:05 p.m. KST. In the previous show, business were presented. After disclosing their true names to the audience, some of the candidates choose to remain with us, while others have already chosen to leave the show. A new set of singers faces up against Paw in the next episode.

The eight new will compete in Round 1 of the Duet Competition have been introduced in the current show. The masked singers with the highest votes will advance to the next round, where they will compete against Paw. Four singers have performed their final duets in the duet competition.