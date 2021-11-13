Knock at the Cabin: When & What To Expect On Screen?

M Night Shyamalan is returning to the big screens with a new mystery project. The writer-director known for his horror and mystery films will be making a return with ‘Knock at the Cabin’ in 2023. Similar to the other Shyamalan projects, not many details regarding the film have yet been revealed. Everyone including him has kept their lips sealed and that increases the anticipation to another level. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming horror-mystery film.

Knock at the Cabin: When Will It Release?

The thriller produced by Universal and Shyamalan has been scheduled for a release in 2023. The exact release date for the film is February 3, 2023. Previously the movie was planned to release on February 17, 2023, but now it has been preponed to two weeks.

Knock at the Cabin: What Is The Plot Of The Upcoming Film?

The director well known for his concepts, films and the level of secrecy kept before release of the movie has done this yet another time. Not much details regarding the plot of Knock at the Cabin have been revealed so far. With the title being ‘Knock at the Cabin’ we can assume that the plot may have something to do with a cabin, but assuming that is like searching for a penny in the ocean. The film will be the second of the two movie deals between Universal Pictures and Shyamalan, his previous film ‘Old’ was the first in the sense.

Commenting on his return to low scaled movies he said, “I’m loving this approach from The Visit on where they’re minimal, contained, I own them, we take big tonal risks and try to hit that note of absurd-but-grounded, that dark humor moment and deal with some complicated things and not necessarily take the audience where they’re comfortable, both during or even at the end.“

Knock at the Cabin: Is A Trailer Released?

No, till the date, no official trailer for the upcoming Shyamalan mystery has been revealed for the fans. Knock at the Cabin went into development in September 2019, and started its pre-production in October 2021. A teaser was previously revealed to announce the official release date for the film.