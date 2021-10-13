Kota Factory Season 3 Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot & Latest Updates

TVF has been a well-decorated name in the field of producing social, educational, and romantic web series keeping the Indian audience in mind. One such exceptional work of The Viral Fever was Kota Factory.

The series produced a whole picturization of the life of an IIT-JEE aspirant living in Kota, Rajasthan. The series has been provided to us in two seasons till now and the fans are eagerly waiting for the third season. In this article, we will be discussing everything we know about Kota factory season 3.

TVF Kota factory

The series Kota factory has been produced under the banner of ‘The Viral Fever. TVF is an organization that has been giving us all types of web series and short sketches since its origin.

The organization has provided us with many masterpieces like The Permanent Roommates, The Pitchers, Yeh Meri Family, and whatnot. One such masterpiece is The Kota factory. Its first season was released on YouTube on 16th April 2019.

The web series revolves around the life of an IIT-JEE aspirant who has come far from his home to achieve his dream of going into IIT. The series focuses on Vaibhav as the aspirant with some influential and supporting characters like Jeetu Bhaiya, Meena, and Vartika. All the characters are given ample time in their development while keeping the motive of the series at its center.

It was the immense success of season 1 that Netflix bought the rights and the second season was premiered on Netflix on 24th September 2021. Since its release, fans have been eagerly waiting for the third season.

Kota factory Season 3 Release Date

Season 2 ended while leaving us with a lot of uncertainties. The main lead, Vaibhav’s journey has reached intermediate and IIT is a far cry, his relationship with Vartika is yet not fully developed. And the institute of Jeetu Bhaiya is facing problems even before its opening. All these unfinished plots are contributing to the eagerness of Kota factory fans.

No official announcement has been made about the third season either by TVF or Netflix. The second season got delayed due to the pandemic. Hence, if everything goes right, we may expect the third season by the end of 2022.

The cast of Kota Factory 3

No doubt, the original cast of the series will be returning for the third season as well.

Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Ahsaas Channa, and Revathi Pillai will surely return for their role. Apart from these, some new faces are also expected.

Kota Factory Season 3 Expected plot

As told earlier, many stories are left unfinished in season 2 and the makers will explore them in the third season. The math faculty of Jeetu Bhaiya’s academy betrayed him, Vaibhav’s IIT journey, his love story and the journey of other supporting characters are some storylines that will proceed parallel in season 3.

The makers of the Kota factory are also showing interest in the making of the third season. This is what excites the fans the most. One certain thing, looking at the previous works of TVF, is that it never fails to amaze us and this is what we are expecting from season 3.