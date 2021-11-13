Kraven The Hunter: What You Must Know About The Upcoming Marvel Film

From the lanes of Sony and Marvel comes another superhero story of a character which has stayed in the comic books for quite some time. Kraven the Hunter is an upcoming movie that will be directed by J.C. Chandor. The idea for the film has been in the public domain for quite some time and now finally the production house revealed that it is happening soon. Here’s everything you need to know about Kraven the Hunter.

Who Is Kraven The Hunter?

Kraven the Hunter is a character from Marvel Comics. The latter was introduced in the Marvel Comics as an opponent of Spider-Man. Kraven, being much powerful, uses a different approach to fight. He does not use any weapons while fighting his enemy and tends towards traps to face them. The character is one of the much loved anti-heroes in Marvel Comics, and it will be finally coming to the big screen soon.

Kraven the Hunter: When Will It Release?

The makers of the film and the people responsible are yet to make an official statement regarding the exact release date of the film. Though, reports around the corners of the Internet suggest that the movie has been set for a January 2023 release. As of now, it is being reported tha the movie is in its pre-production stage, which makes it harder for us to predict or assume a specific date for its release.

Kraven the Hunter: What Is The Expected Storyline?

As of now an official synopsis of the film has not been revealed by the makers because the film is in early pre-production phase. According to the character and his stories in the comics, a certain storyline can be guessed. The story revolves around a Russian immigrant, Sergie Kravinoff, who takes himself on a mission to prove to humanity that he is the greatest hunter in the world.

In his route to do the same, he is encountered with Spider-Man, and tries to take over him to show the world why he claims to be the greatest hunter of all time. As reported, there are high chances that the movie will be a face-off between Spider-Man and Kraven.