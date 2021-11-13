Kris Jenner’s (The Momager) net worth, boyfriend, and daily lifestyle are all that you need to know?

Kristen Mary Jenner, also known as Kris Jenner, is a famous businesswoman, producer, socialite, and excellent media personality. She was born on November 5th, 1955, in San Deigo, California, US. She has been recognized since 2017, and to present; she holds a great fan following. She is a famous American figure who successfully makes her place worldwide with her hard work and dedication.

She completed her education at Clairemont High School and ran her own production company known as Jenner Communications, based in Los Angeles. She also works as a crew member in a television shown named keeping up with the Kardashians.

Jenner married Robert Kardashian, a well-known Lawyer who later became famous for his early legal representation of O. J. Simpson. Her marriage ceremony took place on July 8th, 1978. The couple had four children together named Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and son Rob, but the marriage turned out to be an unsuccessful commitment. The couple decides to end this relationship which is already broken. The two got divorced in march 1991 but continued their friendship and remained in contact until the death of her ex-husband from cancer in 2003.

Later the news of her affair with Todd Waterman went viral; Todd is a great soccer player, the relation between the two was from when she was already committed to her marriage. One month after the divorce from her first life partner, she married again with Bruce Jenner, who was a retired Olympic player. The couple had two daughters together, but the bond was broken again in 2013. Jenner was noticed sharing a connection with Corey Gamble since 2014 after her second marriage failed.

Apart from lots of ups and downs in his marital life, the lady reached a high point in her career-making approximately 190 million dollars in the year 2020. She leads a high standard of living, having more than essential wants. She is the owner of her private mansion, which he purchased back in 2020 for $4 million. Apart from this, she also owns four other houses at Calabasas and La Quinta, California.