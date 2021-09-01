Kristin Cavallari is Reportedly Dating Country Singer Chase Rice

Kristin Cavallari is apparently dating Chase Rice, a country artist, nearly a year after her divorce from Jay Cutler.

According to TMZ, Cavallari, 34, and Rice, 35, have been dating for roughly two months. According to reports, their relationship is “very low-key and casual so far,”. Our sources told, the two have been seeing each other on a regular basis and things could be heating up. They were apparently introduced by a mutual acquaintance in Nashville, where they both live, and hit it off right away, though they have yet to declare their relationship exclusive.

Cavallari and Rice’s representatives did not immediately reply to a request for comment. In April 2020, the “Very Cavallari” star and Cutler announced their divorce after ten years of marriage. “With much sadness, we have come to a loving resolution to get a divorce after ten years together,” their joint statement stated at the time. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are grateful for the years we’ve spent together, the memories we’ve built, and the children we’ve raised. This is simply a case of two people drifting apart.”

Cavallari, on the other hand, accused Cutler of “inappropriate marital behaviour” when the couple returned to the United States after a three-week quarantine in the Bahamas. Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor are the exes’ three children. While Cavallari appears to be living her best life now that she’s single, the former quarterback recently spoke up on his podcast about dating again, noting that it’s “hard as hell.” “Meeting people is difficult. “I think figuring out what people truly want from you is probably going to be a problem,” he had stated. Rice, on the other hand, has recently been linked to Aly Raisman. He was also linked to Victoria Fuller, a participant on ABC’s “The Bachelor.”

Rice is best known for his hit “Eyes on You.” check out below.

In 2010, the songwriter made his first appearance on Survivor: Nicaragua. He released a six-track EP called Country As Me after winning second. Ignite the Night and Lambs & Lions are his two full-length albums since then. So here’s everything we know so far about the couple. Follow us for more updates.

