Kurulus Osman Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Story & Latest Updates

As soon as Kuruluş: Osman (Establishment: Osman) aired on Turkish television, it became a hit. The series is a historical drama based on the founder of the Ottoman Empire, Osman I.

The show revolves around Osman Gazi and how he established the Ottoman Empire. Some important battles are highlighted in the show depicting his struggles during the establishment and ruling of the Empire. They include battles with Byzantium and the Mongol Ilkhanate, along with his clashes with the Sultanate of Rum.

So far, two seasons of the show are out. Just as season 2 ended in June this year, fans are eagerly waiting for the third season. Is the wait finally over? Will there be a season 3? Let’s find out in this article together, including plot, cast, and trailer of Kurulus: Osman season 3.

Kurulus Osman Season 3 Release Date

Season 1 of Kurulus Osman first aired on November 20, 2019, and ended in June 2020. Whereas the second season was on television from October 2020 to June 2021. Looking at this pattern, there was a high probability that the show would release somewhere in October and November.

This speculation by the audience is becoming true as it is confirmed by the creators that season 3 will start airing from 6th October 2021. (As per a Twitter post shared by Mehmet Bozdag). Along with the release date, there is also a short video trailer as shown below:

The Cast of Kuruluş: Osman Season 3?

For the cast, we have Burak Özçivit playing the lead role, Osman Bey, the founder of the Ottoman Empire. We’ll also see more of our Selcan Hatun.

As for the children, since there is a possibility that season 3 will be set few years after the end of season 2; so we can expect grown-up children of Osman, Alladin Pasha (born to Bala, whom we might see pregnant in the upcoming season) and Orhan I (born to Malhun)

Apart from the old characters, we are set to see some new faces as well:

Bartu Arslan playing Orhan

Seyma Korkmaz

Gizem Kala

Alp Yenilmaz

Serhat Kilid

Story and Spoilers for Kurulus Osman Season 3

It is very much clear that the show will continue the events left from season 2. There is a high possibility that the timeline of the show would be different for season 3. We can expect it to be 6-7 years after the last events of season 2.

In season 2, we saw how Osman used his intelligence and trickery to get the throne of Sofia’s Castle. We see a bloodbath within the castle’s walls following the death of Sofia by Osman.

In season 3 there is also a possibility that Mongols will revolt against Osman, leading to hostilities because of the non-payment of taxes by Osman.

From history, we know that Osman had five kids. Till now the show showed us one of them, Orhan. We can expect Malhun Hatun’s pregnancy in the upcoming episodes, who will give birth to Alladin Pasha.