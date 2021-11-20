Latest information updates about Dark season 4

In the Dark is a popular American TV show directed by Corrine Kingsberg and it is executively produced by Ben Stiller, Jackie Cohn, John Weber and many other noted names.

Originally released on April 4, 2019, the critically well received series was first aired on the CW, but is now also being streamed on tge video streaming platform Netflix.

The gripping storyline, well drawn characters, and unexpected twists and strong performances by the cast has won the viewers hearts and the show made its way into the top 10 list of Netflix’s most liked shows this year so far.

What is the plot of the show?

The show, which is a police procedural series, tells the story of a blind woman called Murphy, who leads a very introverted, anti-social and destructive lifestyle. Her roommate, Jess and Tyson, a drug dealer are her only close friends.

One day as she stumbles upon a corpse, she falls headlong into an adventurous murder investigation as she helps the police in solving the murder mystery of her friend.

The plot is further complexly evolved in the other seasons.

The show has three seasons and each season has 13 episodes.

What is the cast of the next season?

Most of the original characters on the previous season are expected to make a return in the next installment of the show. Fans are eagerly awaiting Perry Mattfeld, Brooke Markham, Matt Murrey, Keston John to get into the roles of their favourite characters yet again.

What is the storyline of the next season expected to be?

As seen previously, Murphy has ended up in jail by taking all the blame upon herself for the crimes, and the next season will hold her accountable. We can also expect to catch a good and sober version of Murphy. But, Into the Dark is a show with plenty of ups and downs and unexpected surprises.

So we never can guess what we are actually up for!

When is the next season supposed to release

The show has officially been renewed for a new season much to the delight of the fans, and if everything works according to the schedule, it is expected to be released by the summer of the year 2022.

Where can you watch it?

You can watch all episodes of all seasons of Into The Dark on the video streaming platform Netflix.