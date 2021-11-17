Latest Updates About Where & How to Watch Taylor Swift’s All Too Well?

After witnessing the short video based on one of Taylor Swift’s most emotional songs, fans might be OK, but not exactly acceptable. After releasing Red to significant recognition at midnight on 12th November, the pop and country singers will follow up with one act with another. However, this time it is a film that stars Dylan O’Brien, Sadie Sink, and herself. Taylor, herself has written as well as directed the video. The video was shot on a 35mm film by cinematographer Rina Yang. There are speculations that it would likely tell a fictionalized edition of her hit “All Too Well, which is a 10-minute long ballad where she gushes about her ex Jake Gyllenhaal.

When Can You Watch All Too Well?

The singer and songwriter released her short film All Too Well recently on Friday, and it stars big names Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink. Taylor Swift has written and directed the short film, which depicts the couple whose idyllic romance turns sour, much like the tortured love at the heart of the fan-favorite song. On that same day, the “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer also performed a 10-minute extended version of her hit song “All Too Well” from her newly re-recorded Red album on Saturday Night Live. The 31-year-old pop star slew on the leaf-covered stage as she wore an all-black outfit with crimson-colored lipstick as she strummed an acoustic guitar. As Taylor’s ill-fated relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal came to an end, the beautiful SNL performance ended with snow falling above Taylor.

Where Can You Watch All Too Well?

If you’re a true Swiftie and you’ve been waiting to watch the short film that has been directed and written by your favorite pop star, then we have got you. The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer’s “All Too Well” performance on SNL can be seen on SNL, and the complete episode can be found on Hulu. The short film is also available to watch on the giant swimming service, YouTube, where fans can view it. A 30-day free trial of the streaming service is presently available, which the fans can sign up and stream the short film.

What More You Should Know About It?

Taylor Swift wore a maroon velvet suit and Melinda Maria jewelry to the official premiere event of her short film in New York City. In the premiere event, Taylor posed with Dylan O’Brien along with Sadie Sink. Moreover, she subsequently stated that she had never made a short film before directing a few music videos, but she needed to reach out to individuals who believed that she could do it. She also added that Sadie recognized it right away and encouraged her to make this short film.