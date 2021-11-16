Law & Order Season 21: Revival Updates! What Is Known So Far?

Law & Order is returning with a 21st season on NBC after more than ten years. The show has got a cult series status over the years, and now the US broadcaster has announced a release date for the same.

Law & Order Season 21: Is There A Release Date?

NBC has recently announced the release date for the 21st season of the much-awaited series. The set of new episodes are scheduled to release from February 24, 2022, in the USA. This means that only five months are remaining for the new season’s release, as reported by TV Line.

Law & Order Season 21: Who Will Star In The New Season?

In the new set of episodes, Jeffrey Donovan will be returning. As reported, the ‘Burn Notice’ star will play the role of an unnamed detective. Moreover, the return of Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson is still under a third eye.

The original show featured some of the biggest names on television, including Jesse L. Martin, Chris Noth S. Epatha Merkerson, and Benjamin Bratt.

Law & Order: The History In Between

Considered a ‘cult’ Law & Order was canceled back in 2010 after the 20th season. Though a release date for the revival has not been announced, information regarding the return of its original cast members has not yet been revealed. In September, there were rumors that the original cast members were in talks with the show’s producers and creators for a possible return. In an official statement, Susa Rovener said,

“Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating. This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere.”