Legacies Season 4: Claire Holt Returns As Rebekah In Episode 5!

As fans of The Vampire Diaries know by now, Claire Holt will return as Rebekah Mikaelson in the fourth season of Legacies. The actress will reappear in Mystic Falls on November 11 during the fifth episode, of which the trailer has been released, which shows the first image of the return of the vampire.

Here is the official synopsis of the Legacies Episode 4×05, where Claire Holt will again be Rebekah Mikaelson.

“Hope is tracked down by the one person who could help her “, Rebekah Mikaelson”. Rebekah is fearful of what path Hope has chosen but makes every effort to get through to her. Josie and Lizzie hold out Hope in a seemingly dire situation as MG realises what he can do to help. Meanwhile, Kaleb wants to set things right and turns to Cleo for guidance.”

Here’s the video trailer with the first image showing Rebekah’s return to Mystic Falls:

These Actors Have Returned In Legacies So Far

Claire Holt’s appearance in Legacies is just the latest of many from The Vampire Diaries cast. Over the years, Zach Roerig ( Matt ), Steven R. McQueen ( Jeremy ), Riley Voelkel ( Freya Mikaelson ), and Jodi-Lyn O’Keefe ( Jo ) have returned to Legacies. Even Kai, played by Chris Wood, returned to the franchise, spreading terror in the city.

Legacies Season 4 Episode 5

The fourth season of The CW’s Legacies Season 4, is currently airing in the US. Titled ‘I Thought You’d Be Happier To See Me’, the episode will release on November 11, and you can also watch the episode on The CW’s website on November 12.

Legacies Season 4: How Many Episodes Are There?

The CW or the showrunners of the fan-favourite Vampire Diaries spin-off have not revealed the exact number of episodes to be featured in the fourth season. So far, three seasons of the show have been released and every season consisted of a set of 16 episodes. It is expected that the fourth season will also have 16 episodes.