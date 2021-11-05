Let’s take a tour of the well-known series: Once We Get Married Episode 24!

The Chinese drama industry is finally up with the twenty-fourth episode of “Once We Get Married.” The upcoming episode is assumed to be a concluding episode of the series, enfolding the love story between the two protagonists in the show. The show was one of the famed romantic shows in the Chinese language. The series highlights the importance of marriage in society and how the word “marriage” has altered its meaning in a fake world. The 24th episode of the series promises a remarkable response from its fans.

The series holds the concept of contract marriage, where marriage is taken as a duty imposed on the individual for a mentioned tenure. Contract marriage lacks any form of emotional attachment, and it is fulfilled only to do the task. These hybrid forms of marriage are prevalent in society presently. The lead characters cast in the show are Xi Xi Xi’s fashion designer opposite a famous business tycoon, Si Chen. Their chemistry on-screen fascinates their fans, making them crazy for the demand of the show.

The upcoming 24th episode of the show will also be sad news for many of its viewers as this episode is considered the wrapping episode for the show. The makers of the series may not carry this series forward after its 24th episode. News for its conclusion also creates a sign of curiosity as fans were waiting for the day to arrive to watch the end of their favorite show.

As per the report gathered, episode 24th of the show will come up, putting forward the climax of the series on 5th November,2021.

The show’s final episode will cast the character Xi Xi and Si Chen resolving their love life issues by crossing every hurdle in their way. It will be exciting to watch what happens next in the show. Will the couple fall in love for real? or will they still carry with their fake relation? Will their link together will affect their official life? Will the series end on a happy note, or will the protagonist decide to part away?

Lots of exciting questions will come up in the mind of the fans when they hear about the concluding episode of the show. To get the clarity, one needs to stay tuned with the performance and wait for the day of the arrival of its 24th episode.