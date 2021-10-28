Friday, October 29, 2021
HomeEntertainmentLightyear: Trailer For The Toy Story 'Spin-Off' Is Here!
EntertainmentNews

Lightyear: Trailer For The Toy Story ‘Spin-Off’ Is Here!

By mohit
0
image source = screenrant.com

Pixar is adding a spin-off to the Toy Story universe! In “Lightyear,” we follow the adventures of the brave space ranger Buzz. Now there is a first teaser trailer.

With 4 parts, ” Toy Story ” is the most extended series by animation studio Pixar to date. Further sequels are not planned and not ruled out, as many years can pass between two films.

However, what is certain is that “Lightyear” will be the first “Toy Story” spin-off to hit cinemas. It’s about Buzz Lightyear, but that doesn’t mean Woody’s toy friend. Instead, everything revolves around the “real” Buzz Lightyear, the test pilot who became a Space Ranger and was the model for the toy in the “Toy Story” universe.

The first teaser only gives a little foretaste. Until the cinema release in June 2022, there will undoubtedly be one or two more trailers. Marvel star Chris Evans dubs the original Buzz in the new Disney spin-off.

Before you fly to infinity and much further with “Lightyear,” “Red,” also a Pixar production, will start in March 2022. There, 13-year-old Mei Lee always turns into a red panda bear when she gets upset. After ” Luca ” this year, 2022 will continue to be varied and entertaining.

The Movie Has Been In Development For 5 Years

Since the film’s first teaser was made public, it has been one of the most talked-about things on the internet. As reported by Director Angus MacLane, the movie has been in development at Pixar for over 5 years. The director pitched the story to the production house just after the release of Finding Dory. The spin-off that tells the ‘real’ Buzz Lightyear story was announced in December 2022 on Disney Investor’s Day. 

As of now, Disney has scheduled a June 17, 2022 release date for the movie. The movie will arrive in cinemas three years after the release of Toy Story 4.  

Previous articleThe Umbrella Academy Season 3: Release Date? Here’s What Will Happen Next?
Next articleElite Season 6 Officially Renewed At Netflix! Here’s What You Must Know
mohit
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

A Daily Dose of Coupm will keep you updated with the World around you. At Coupm you will get all the Latest Updates and News from Around the World.

Cuopm News 2021