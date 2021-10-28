Lightyear: Trailer For The Toy Story ‘Spin-Off’ Is Here!

Pixar is adding a spin-off to the Toy Story universe! In “Lightyear,” we follow the adventures of the brave space ranger Buzz. Now there is a first teaser trailer.

With 4 parts, ” Toy Story ” is the most extended series by animation studio Pixar to date. Further sequels are not planned and not ruled out, as many years can pass between two films.

However, what is certain is that “Lightyear” will be the first “Toy Story” spin-off to hit cinemas. It’s about Buzz Lightyear, but that doesn’t mean Woody’s toy friend. Instead, everything revolves around the “real” Buzz Lightyear, the test pilot who became a Space Ranger and was the model for the toy in the “Toy Story” universe.

The first teaser only gives a little foretaste. Until the cinema release in June 2022, there will undoubtedly be one or two more trailers. Marvel star Chris Evans dubs the original Buzz in the new Disney spin-off.

Before you fly to infinity and much further with “Lightyear,” “Red,” also a Pixar production, will start in March 2022. There, 13-year-old Mei Lee always turns into a red panda bear when she gets upset. After ” Luca ” this year, 2022 will continue to be varied and entertaining.

The Movie Has Been In Development For 5 Years

Since the film’s first teaser was made public, it has been one of the most talked-about things on the internet. As reported by Director Angus MacLane, the movie has been in development at Pixar for over 5 years. The director pitched the story to the production house just after the release of Finding Dory. The spin-off that tells the ‘real’ Buzz Lightyear story was announced in December 2022 on Disney Investor’s Day.

As of now, Disney has scheduled a June 17, 2022 release date for the movie. The movie will arrive in cinemas three years after the release of Toy Story 4.