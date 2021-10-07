Locke and Key Season 2 Release Date, Trailer, Plot & Story

The comic book adaption from Joe (“son of Stephen King”) Hill is here. Netflix has announced Locke and Key season 2 release date. It’ll be streaming on Netflix Soon!!!!!

The main focus of the story is the Locke family. After the death of Rendell Locke, his three children, along with his widowed wife, moved to their ancestral home in Matheson, Massachusetts. The kids find a bunch of strange keys scattered in the house that can be used to open various doors magically. However, they immediately become aware of an evil existence, searching for the keys to further its sinister goals.



Even though the American supernatural drama was set to renew a long time ago, there was a delay, thanks to the pandemic. But things are moving forward, and Locke & Key season 2 should be available on Netflix shortly. But what is the exact release date? We’ll discuss everything we know so far regarding Locke and Key season 2, including release date, trailer, cast, plot.

Locke and Key Season 2 Release Date

The series was renewed for a second season in March 2020. However, because of the pandemic, its production was delayed. Filming began in late September 2020, and it appears that Netflix executives were pleased with what they saw since the show was renewed for a season three months later.

Season two of Locke and Key will premiere on Netflix on Friday, October 22nd, 2021.

Locke & Key Season 2 Trailer

Netflix yesterday released the official trailer of Locke and Key season 2. You can watch it here:

Before this, Netflix also launched a teaser for the same on 14th September; the teaser is also available here:

The cast of Locke and Key 2

We know that things might turn out from where they were left off in the last season from the trailer. So we pretty much expect our major cast to be seen in the upcoming season consisting:

Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke

Sherri Saum as Ellie Whedon

Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke

Griffin Gluck as Gabe

Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke

Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge

The Plot of the Season 2

The last season ended with jaw-dropping revelations. The one Locke children threw inside the Omega Door was not Dodge but Ellie Whedon. Not only that, Kinsey, who was loved by many fans, turns out to be none other than Gabe!!!! That’s so much to take in.

Even though season 1 was full of breath-taking revelations, season 2 seems to have many twists and turns as well. What we can expect from season 2 is that it’ll start from the disclosure of Dodge to be alive and well, having duped the kids the entire time.

Apart from that, we might see the origin of the magical keys as shown in the comic books. And from the trailer, we noticed that there would be new keys as well.

Another exciting plot will be of the demon released from the Omega door and entered into the body of Eden. This is an excellent turn of events.

The show shall be available for us to binge-watch soon on Netflix on October 22, with our favorites casts recurring with their original character. All of this proves that season 2 of Locke and Key is going to be a blast. With the entrance of new villains and revelations, it’ll be a show worth waiting for.