Lupin Season 3: Let Omar Sy tell you what to anticipate!

The first two episodes of Lupin, a French mystery thriller series, were released on Netflix to great acclaim. During the first season of Lupin, there were five episodes. On Netflix in June 2021. There was another five-episode run of the second season and now Lupin Season 3.

Despite the fact that the second season appeared to wrap up the primary plot, there is still a great deal of backstory to be revealed. The third season of Lupin is already being planned. Fans are also wondering about what Lupin Part 3 has in store for them. In the first month after its January 2021 release, Lupin was seen by 70 million households.

Based on the ArsèneLupin Gentleman Thief books by Maurice Leblanc. He is Assane Diop (Omar Sy), the sole son of an immigrant who hung himself after being falsely accused of stealing boss, Hubert Pellegrini (played by Michael Stuhlbarg). Assane is ready to avenge the Pellegrini family, utilizing his charm and expertise of theft, deceit, and disguise to reveal Hubert’s crimes 25 years after the fact.

There is fresh information suggesting that Assane was not responsible for the death of Léonard received at the conclusion of Lupin Season 2. They plan to arrest him that night after Youssef tells her and Laugier about Dumont’s corruption.

Assane (Stefan Crepon) and Benjamin (Antoine Gouy) have an accomplice in Philippe (Stefan Crepon), who carries numerous cases. After Hubert’s (AdamaNiane) music starts, Assane sneaks into Hubert’s (FargassAssandé) private box. Thus holding him at knifepoint and forcing him to confess to framing Babakar for the necklace theft and murdering both he and Fabienne (Anne Benoît).

Lupin season 3: When can we expect it?

Lupin season 3 is already in the works, according to Omar Sy. In the vein of Arsène Lupin, AssaneDiop is a contemporary gentleman burglar who swears vengeance for the death of his father. He told EW this: “That is what we are discussing right now. There are many things we want to accomplish are still working on them as we sit down to write them down.”

Lupin’s future was discussed by Omar Sy for Deadline. He made the following statement: “We will have to wait and see what Netflix has planned for this series. With this character’s creation and subsequent franchise development. Our initial wager paid off handsomely. Netflix has the rights to the franchise, so they can do anything they want with it.

George Kay, the co-creator of the Lupin season 3 of the programme. As far as he knows, the new season will premiere in the year 2022.