Luther: Filming Of Final Film Begins! Release Date & Other Updates

Fans have long been hoping for a conclusion to the ” Luther ” series. But the British broadcaster BBC has now decided against a final and 6th season. However, that does not mean the end. Instead, “Luther” returns one last time as a film. To do this, the BBC is cooperating with streaming giant Netflix.

Series star Idris Elba tweeted with the words: “Oi … I’m back!” Filming has started, and the “Luther” finale is finally making headway.

Luther: When Will The Movie Release

However, there is no specific release date for the “Luther” movie. Since filming has started, the film is expected to be released in the summer of 2022.

Luther is coming back! Idris Elba will reprise his iconic role — joined by Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis — in a new feature film written by series creator Neil Cross. pic.twitter.com/DLJn2EDPvi — Netflix (@netflix) September 13, 2021

Luther: Trailer For The Finale

At the moment, there is no trailer. This is not expected until the beginning of 2022. As soon as a trailer for the “Luther” finale has been published, you will find it here!

“Luther” Finale: What Is The Plot?

Since John Luther was handcuffed by his boss Martin Schenk in season 5, the movie will begin with Luther behind bars. In the course of the plot, he then has to clear his name and prove his innocence.

“I have a feeling that John has to make a decision in prison,” Elba told Entertainment Weekly.

Idris Elba made it clear in advance that he considered a feature film to be a worthy end to the series. “I would like to see a film, and I think this is the direction it is heading in at the moment,” said the actor in a conversation with Bustle.

The length of the film and the production from Netflix can tell a great story in an international setting. One or two surprises are sure to await you here.

Luther: Cast?

There would be no series without John Luther, so lead actor Idris Elba will return for the “Luther” movie. Not yet confirmed, but it is almost sure that Dermot Crowley will appear again as Martin Schenk. These stars are guaranteed for the “Luther” film: