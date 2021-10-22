MacOs Monterey: Release date, New features and More

Here’s everything you need to know regarding macOS Monterey, including when it’ll be available for your Mac, MacBook, or other compatible devices. In June of this year, Apple launched macOS Monterey with iPadOS 15, iOS 15, and watchOS 8.

While the rest of Apple’s software has gotten a stable upgrade since then, macOS Monterey has only been available in beta versions on select devices.

For customers who are still on Big Sur, the new os has a firm delivery date.

Apple unveiled a pair of new MacBook Pro models with macOS Monterey aboard during its Unleashed event on the 18th of October.

Which Devices are Supported?

macOS Monterey will be compatible with a wide range of Apple devices, including those that were released years ago. In addition to the latest Macs and MacBooks, the upgrade will be available for the following devices.

The upgrade will be available for compatible devices starting the 25th of October, Monday.

iMac – Late 2015 and later

iMac Pro – 2017 and newer

MacBook Air – Early 2015 and later

MacBook Pro – Early 2015 and later

Mac Pro – Late 2013 and later

Mac mini – Late 2014 and later

MacBook – Early 2016 and later

What’s New with MacOS Monterey?

For how our working process has evolved, macOS Monterey will provide several beneficial features that you might like.

With this update, Mac has placed a strong emphasis on communication features, such as improved FaceTime enhancements.

However, the most important element of this revamp, SharePlay, will not be available right now but later this year.

Shortcuts, Universal Control, AirPlay compatibility, and new Safari capabilities will all be included in macOS Monterey.

The most intriguing feature is Universal Control, which allows users to utilize a single mouse and keyboard throughout 2 or 3 devices.

These may be MacBooks, iMacs, or perhaps even iPads. The functionality will allow users to seamlessly switch between devices utilizing a single input toolset, as well as file transfers across platforms.

Users are allowed to connect their display from an iPhone or iPad to a macOS Monterey-running device via AirPlay to Mac, allowing them to share all types of entertainment on the larger screen.

The Shortcuts software from Apple will soon be available for Macs, allowing users to create quick automated particular activities.

Apple’s Safari browser also has been updated, with the addition of Tab Groups and a new basic tab design that displays the complete URL when you press on the tab itself, allowing users to continue searching directly from there.

What are your thoughts on macOS Monterey? let us know in the comments section below.

