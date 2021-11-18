Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 7 Latest Cast, Release Date, Plot Speculations & Lot More to know?



Crime Drama Magnum P.I. is an American T.V. series. Season 1 of Magnum P.I. was released on September 24, 2018. Currently, season 4 of the same series is running. The story is about a private investigator named Thomas Sullivan Magnum IV, and the role is played by Tom Selleck, who lives in the vast guest house. He lives a luxurious life and works as a P.I. only on those cases which suit him. In Hawaii.

Recently Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 6 was out, which ended on an exciting note. Therefore now fans are pretty excited about Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 7. So here we are will all the information regarding the upcoming episode. The episodes will be titled “ A New Lease on Death”. It will feature the famous plot for Rick. The upcoming episode is going to be a fun episode for all of the fans. Rick will discover what is going with his childhood friend Robbie. We will also see the touch of Higgins and Kumu. You are going to cherish every moment of the episode.

Keep on scrolling for the detailed synopsis of Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 7

“ A New Lease On Death” is the title of episode seven which will release on the CBS Original on Friday, November 19 2021. The episode will run for 60 minutes. In this episode, we will witness the caring side of Thomas for his friends. The episode is going to be a roller coaster ride of emotions and action-packed scenes. Thomas Magnum will launch his investigation for finding out what the federal agent is up to. Kumu will also play differently and will go undercover for an operation. We all are eager to watch what else is stored for all of us. We will encounter new adventures for Magnum.

Key Takeaway

Magnum is operating as a private investigator who loves to live a luxurious life. You can watch this episode on CBS, and the releasing dates are November 19 2021, precisely at 9:00 PM, and all the episodes are scheduled for Friday. You can also watch the episode on the official website of CBS, and the whole series is also available there. We will update the details about the Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 8.