Maid Season 2: Renewal Status? Release Date Update

Alongside Netflix’s latest South Korean hit, Squid Game, the streaming service’s Top 10 also features Maid, a drama based on Stephanie Land’s best-selling Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive.

If you are here, you probably enjoyed the first cycle of episodes and are curious to know if there will be a continuation. Unfortunately, we have to tell you that Maid is unlikely to have a season 2. We deal with a miniseries whose story has found a resolution within the first ten episodes.

Of course, it would not be the first time that a title included in this category has been renewed. Decider, however, directly asked showrunner Molly Smith, who stated that, despite having loved writing the first season, she is not too convinced to get her hands on Alex’s story.

Maid Season 2: When Will It Release?

We have no news about a possible release date. To find out when Maid Season 2 is released, we will first have to wait for Netflix to reveal their intentions about the future of the TV series. Should he choose to renew the title shortly, we could expect a debut in autumn 2022. We will also update you on this side.

Cast: Characters & Actors

In light of the showrunner’s words, we don’t even have details about the cast of a possible Maid season 2. We’ll see what happens. During the first season, the protagonists were the following:

Margaret Qualley as Alex

Nick Robinson as Nick

Anika Noni Rose as Queen

Andie MacDowell as Paula

Billy Burke as Hank

Tracy Vilar as Yolanda

Is Maid A True Story?

The show’s end credits reveal that the show, Maid, is based on a novel of the same name by Stephanie Land. The novel itself is inspired by Land’s midlife crisis when she was a single mother and worked as a house cleaner to support her family.

The characters in the show do not share the same name as the real-life people who were in Land’s life.