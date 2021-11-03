Manga series is up again with its interesting 1000th episode of One pieces : explore its detail information

One Piece is another popular anime show that came out of the mind of Eiichiro Oda. The show is a part of Japanese Manga series which was been serialized in Shueisha’s shonen manga magazine. It falls under the genre of adventure and fantasy. One Piece has gained praise from its critics and admirers in its storyline, cauterization, art and humour. They also receive many awards for the perfect casing of the show.

One Piece set the Guinness world record for the publication of many copies of the same comic series by a single author, it was the best selling manga comic series for more than consecutive eleven years from 2008 to 2018.

As we analyzed tweeted for the upcoming one-thousandth episode of One Piece, according to the tweet the One Piece one-thousandth episode is expected to be out on screen on 21st November 2021. It has also been noticed that the team of the show One Piece has announced to go for a break on 14th November 2021 before reaching its incredible milestone a week later. The release date of the grand episode is officially confirmed on the home page of the show.

One Piece featured its new character Midori Matsuda who took the place of Toshinori Fukusawa after she backstepped. The visual key posted by the casting team showcases the war of Onigashima between the Straw Hat Pirates. The team has made a lot of hard work to satisfy the demand of their viewers giving them the best they could. One Piece manga always came up with devastating episodes and chapters to amaze their audience. The actors being the part of the show is yet not listed by the show makers for its 1000th episode, earlier Tatsuya Nagamine is seen as the talented and incredible star leading the show.

The show gained popularity since it came up with its first episode which create suspense and increased the excitement level of the audience for its 1000th episode. With its cast of 1000th episode, the story will finally enter its concluding part. According to the maker, this episode will be an end game for a long-lasting series.